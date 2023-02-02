F1 snub for Andretti? FIA launch official application process for prospective teams

The FIA has launched an official application process for prospective new teams to join the F1 grid. The move could prove to be a blow to former American driver and IndyCar team owner Michael Andretti's ambitions of fielding a new team.

This comes after an earlier announcement by the FIA president where he confirmed that the governing body was welcoming interest from prospective new teams. Andretti's announcement of a partnership with General Motors and its brand Cadillac followed shortly after but was met with a lukewarm response from other teams.

The FIA has now once again invited applications from prospective teams, but there appears to be a more comprehensive process before the entry of a new team is green lit.

In a press release, the FIA said:

"The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile today announces the official launch of an application process to identify prospective teams seeking to participate at a competitive level in the FIA Formula One World Championship."

"All applicants will undergo thorough due diligence. The assessment of each application will cover in particular the technical capabilities and resources of the applicant team, the ability of the team to raise and maintain sufficient funding to allow participation in the Championship at a competitive level and the team’s experience and human resources."

In what could put a damper on Andretti's F1 hopes, the FIA stated that a decision will be made keeping in mind the long-term interests of all stakeholders. This could mean that there will be due consideration for what all teams on the F1 grid want, which could be a problem given Andretti's past comments.

The report states:

"The overall long-term interests of the Championship, involving all stakeholders, will determine which candidates are selected together with the applicable regulations and governance arrangements."

FIA president shares his views on the invitation for F1 prospects

FIA president Mohammad Ben Sulayem has backed the selection criteria for prospective new teams to join the F1 grid. Sulayem said that the governing body will assess teams' plans to meet the FIA's sustainability benchmark and how they can "make a positive societal impact through sport."

He said:

"The growth and appeal of the FIA Formula One World Championship is at unprecedented levels. The FIA believes the conditions are right for interested parties, which meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in entering the Championship."

"For the first time ever, as part of the selection conditions, we are requesting that candidates set out how they would meet the FIA’s sustainability benchmarks and how they would make a positive societal impact through sport."

He added:

“The process is a logical extension of the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 F1 Power Unit Regulations from engine manufacturers which has attracted Audi to Formula 1 and created interest among other potential entrants.”

There are different ways to look at this, but it will be interesting to see what's next when it comes to the grid having an 11th team on the grid soon.

