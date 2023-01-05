Fernando Alonso receives $300,000 company car from Aston Martin that 'exceeded his expectations'

Fernando Alonso received a $300,000 car from Aston Martin for joining the team for the 2023 season. The Spaniard claims the car has 'exceeded his expectations', calling it his 'dream car'.

The car in question is the $294,886 Aston Martin DBX 707, which is Aston Martin's luxury SUV. The car boasts a top speed of 196 mph and has a Mercedes V8 engine capable of producing 700bhp. Alonso posted about the car on his social media, claiming it exceeded all of his expectations and even ultimately calling it his 'dream car'. Check out the two-time world champion's post below:

Driving his new DBX 707 will perhaps give Fernando Alonso an idea of what it is like to drive a Mercedes engine, as the driver recently made the switch to Aston Martin from Alpine - a team that builds its own engines. The 41-year-old replaced outgoing Sebastian Vettel in the Silverstone-based squad and is set to partner up with Lance Stroll this year. The Spaniard is optimistic about his upcoming stint with Aston Martin, claiming that the pair are going to have some 'good times'. He said:

"Happy to finish this chapter [at Alpine] and start with new motivation. With Aston [Martin], their project is amazing what they are doing in terms of recruiting people, facilities, investment. So yeah, I think good times are coming.”

Fernando Alonso is not too keen on becoming team principal

Fernando Alonso claims he is not too keen on taking on the role of team principal after he retires as a driver in the coming years. The 41-year-old Spaniard has been a part of the sport for over two decades.

While he does have a multi-year contract with Aston Martin secured, age is surely catching up with him and questions about his future are often raised. In a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Alonso was asked about the prospect of becoming an F1 team boss, an idea the Spaniard shut down.

Alonso said the job will be mentally draining, especially with the kind of travel that's involved. He said:

“I don’t want to slam any doors on myself now, but at the moment it’s not high on my wishlist. Our job also means a lot of traveling you put up with that because then you’re doing a job that you love and can do. If I had to travel to do something I’m not so good at, my inner battery would drain quickly.”

Fernando Alonso still has the hunger needed for F1 and it will be interesting to see whether Aston Martin can provide him with a car capable of fighting the frontrunners in the coming years.

