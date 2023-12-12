"Fernando over Lewis or Charles is a joke": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton being snubbed by McLaren team principal in his list of top 3 drivers in F1

F1 fans did not react kindly to the McLaren team principal Andrea Stella snubbing Lewis Hamilton in his list of top three drivers on the grid in the 2023 season.

Hamilton finished P3 in the drivers' championship behind the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez after displaying some of his best performances in a while throughout the season. However, he did not find a place in the list shared by Andrea Stella in his interview with DAZN.

Stella said:

"When we talk about being the most complete, I think of Fernando Alonso. He has no weaknesses. I think this makes him unique. He is not the best in many things but he is very strong in all of them.

"On the other hand, Lando, I think his development as a driver will make him so complete. He reminds me a little of Fernando. My top 3 drivers with the same cars would be Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso."

F1 fans took to social media to react to the list, with one fan claiming that there is no way Fernando Alonso performed better than Louis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc this season.

"Fernando over Lewis or Charles is a joke," the fan wrote.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his 2023 season with Mercedes

It was another difficult season for Lewis Hamilton in 2023 but the British driver mentioned that he was aware that the W14 wasn't the championship-winning car when they first put it out in Silverstone ahead of the season.

Speaking about his year, the seven-time world champion said:

"There are ups and downs within all seasons. From the moment we started driving the car at Silverstone, we realized that we were probably not going to be fighting for a championship and then just refocusing and resetting our goals. Then working towards catching up. I think it's just really pleasing to see that we never gave up. No one in the team gave up."

"Everyone stayed positive. Just how everyone showed up was super encouraging for me. I think we are always learning more about just appreciating the moment, and appreciating each and every single individual in the team. And those results we're getting when we finally get a podium, we appreciate it perhaps more than ever before."

It will be fascinating to see how the W15 fares next year and whether it will be the car that finally takes Lewis Hamilton to his eighth world championship.