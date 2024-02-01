“FML I can’t do this, I’m going back to bed”: Lewis Hamilton’s reported move to Ferrari causes huge uproar among F1 fans

F1 fans were left stressed as it is being reported that Lewis Hamilton will switch to Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025 despite signing a new deal with the German team.

There had earlier been reports swirling throughout social media that the seven-time world champion would leave Mercedes after over a decade to join their rivals following the 2024 season. The Prancing Horses tried to sign the British driver in 2023 as well when his contract with the German team was up.

Hamilton went on to sign a contract extension with Mercedes that saw him racing for them until 2025. But it is now being reported by several media outlets that his new deal had an option for him to leave for the 2025 season.

F1 fans took to social media to comment on the reported move, with one fan on X claiming that he could not take the stress from the news, saying:

"They’re just gonna end up hating each other FML I can’t do this I'm going back to bed."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans commented that they were preparing themselves for Ferrari's strategy blunders on Hamilton's car:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

F1 personnel, meanwhile, had positive reactions to the rumored move:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton speaks on the possibility of Mercedes departure

Lewis Hamilton stated last year that he wasn't thinking about leaving the German team amidst their negotiations for a new deal.

When asked by Motorsport.com during the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP, the Mercedes driver was adamant that he had faith that they could get back to the top despite two difficult seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Lewis Hamilton said:

“No, not when we were doing negotiations. I do have faith that we will get there, we have been here before as a team, and while we have more and more new people, we still have great values, I see great focus within everyone."

He also opened up about the frustrations in February of last season with the team, adding:

“I think for this year [2023] they thought the fundamentals were good and we just have to go here and it’s not the case. That’s why I was frustrated in February, because they hadn’t made the changes I’d asked (for)."

It is to be noted, however, that there has been no official confirmation about the possible move from any of the parties involved thus far.