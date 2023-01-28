Ford eyeing Andretti-Cadillac F1 entry for potential Red Bull tie-up: "It will be interesting to watch how that progresses"

After Andretti joined hands with Cadillac to enter F1, several American automotive giants, including Ford, turned their heads towards the sport. In 2026, the FIA plans to change power units and other technical regulations, giving new engine manufacturers a chance to enter the sport. Since General Motors is Ford's main competitor in the United States, they were eager to see how the Andretti-Cadillac team would perform in F1 in the future.

Mark Rushbrook, chief of Ford's racing department, spoke to Motorsports.com about the sport and how it has grown in popularity, especially after Netflix's original series Drive to Survive. He explained Ford's perspective on racing and how F1 is now on their radar, saying:

“Formula 1 is certainly strong and growing, both in the United States and globally. What they have done well is create great racing and great competition. It’s still the pinnacle, but they’ve been able to reach new audiences with things like Drive to Survive. As a company we go racing for innovation, tech transfer, the learning opportunity, but also for marketing reasons as well. It’s shifted for sure, and it definitely requires consideration.”

When asked whether Ford will follow General Motors and try to get into F1, Rushbrook simply mentioned that the American giant will be observing Andretti-Cadillac's progress in F1 as an 11th team. If they perform well, then only Ford will consider stepping into the sport.

Ford's chief of racing said:

“Not necessarily. But it will be interesting to watch how that progresses, whether they will be successful in joining as an 11th team. It’s our responsibility to study them and understand them, and then make decisions on whether it makes sense or doesn’t make sense. Sustainable fuel definitely is something we’re interested in, but we’re already doing that in other series.”

The engines produced by Red Bull from 2026 would have Ford's name.



As of now, Red Bull is one of the teams that does not have a strong tie-up with any engine manufacturer. Hence, when Ford was rumored to enter the sport in 2026, many thought that they could join forces with Red Bull. Only time will tell whether Red Bull will team up with Ford or some other engine manufacturer.

Andretti asks FIA what more could he deliver to get into F1

Almost every F1 fanatic knows that Mario Andretti is trying to create a new team and enter the sport as an 11th team. He has even joined hands with Cadillac and offered the entry fee according to the Concorde Agreement. However, the FIA and other teams are still not giving Andretti the green light.

Speaking to the German outlet AMuS, Andretti asked the FIA what more he could deliver to get into the sport, saying:

“The FIA has already asked us many very specific questions, and we were able to answer all of them to complete satisfaction. The [FIA] President has everything in writing that is needed for an explanation. When that wasn’t enough, we needed a manufacturer – commitment demanded. We delivered it. What else should we deliver?”

Even if the FIA allows the team to join the sport, other F1 teams also have their say in the matter. In a recent meeting between the teams, most of them voted against an 11th team joining the sport.

