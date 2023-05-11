“Forget Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift”: Lewis Hamilton breaks the internet after being spotted enjoying a boat ride with Shakira

Twitter went into a frenzy after seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was seen on a boat ride with famous Spanish singer Shakira.

For the past couple of weeks, there has been a series of rumours about drivers dating pop stars. The first ones started before the Azerbaijan GP week when Fernando Alonso was thought to be dating Taylor Swift. When the Spaniard was asked about the same, he refused to discuss further with a slight smile, however, there has been no update on the same.

But fans now have a completely new topic to talk about as Lewis Hamilton and Shakira were seen on a boat ride together. The latter recently broke up with her long-time partner, footballer Gerard Pique. Hamilton has apparently been single for quite some time, so Twitter has been spiced up to see them together.

Here are some of the best reactions.

"Forget Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift. Here are Lewis Hamilton and Shakira."

Stefanie @fastpitstop Forget Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift.

Here are Lewis Hamilton and Shakira. Forget Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift.Here are Lewis Hamilton and Shakira. https://t.co/VlAeyYljya

"SHAKIRA AND HAMILTON WERE IN A BOAT TOGETHER TODAY. MI GENTE LATINO!!!!"

vale¹⁶ @lunevans SHAKIRA AND LEWIS HAMILTON WERE IN A BOAT TOGETHER TODAY. MI GENTE LATINO!!!! SHAKIRA AND LEWIS HAMILTON WERE IN A BOAT TOGETHER TODAY. MI GENTE LATINO!!!! https://t.co/Ihb8tsX4QE

"i dont know who i want to be more. shakira, holding lewis hamilton's hand, or lewis hamilton, holding shakiras hand."

cassidy two @hecbellerin i dont know who i want to be more. shakira, holding lewis hamilton's hand, or lewis hamilton, holding shakiras hand i dont know who i want to be more. shakira, holding lewis hamilton's hand, or lewis hamilton, holding shakiras hand https://t.co/wp1ZB8VKEg

"between Alonso and Swift, and now Lewis and Shakira, in the end they set up a Eurovision F1"

Ethan Vieira @Ethan__Vieira @lunevans @victorabadf1 entre Alonso y Swift, y ahora Lewis y Shakira, al final se montan un Eurovisión F1 @lunevans @victorabadf1 entre Alonso y Swift, y ahora Lewis y Shakira, al final se montan un Eurovisión F1 😆

Lewis Hamilton 'past his peak,' according to former F1 driver

Although personally things seem to be going well with Hamilton, he has had a hard time on the track in the past two seasons. The 2022 season saw his worst ever one in the time he has spent in the sport, and it was mainly because of the performance of the Mercedes W13. The W14 (2023 challenger) was introduced with high expectations, but the performance has been more or less the same.

Interestingly enough, his young teammate George Russell managed to outscore him a couple of times. Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert feels that this is something natural that happens when newer generation drivers step in the sport, and Hamilton is facing it now:

"Lewis may not be at his peak, that peak has gone by, but it is still a bloody high ability that he still possesses. I don’t see that being an issue at all."

Even after all the backlash that he has faced in these two seasons, Hamilton plans on staying in Formula 1 for longer with Mercedes. He is hoping to break the ultimate record that was set back in 2004 by Michael Schumacher, and win his eighth world championship.

Poll : 0 votes