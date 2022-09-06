"It’s a huge risk"- Former F1 driver warns teams of signing Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 season

Former driver and Sky F1 journalist Paul di Resta claims hiring Daniel Ricciardo for the 2023 season is a considerable risk. Ricciardo is to part ways with McLaren at the end of the 2022 F1 season after the Woking-based team bought him out of his current contract.

McLaren @McLarenF1 🍾 @CarlosSainz55



Some drive this was.



#ItalianGP At Monza, two years ago today!🍾 @CarlosSainz55Some drive this was. At Monza, two years ago today! 🙌🍾 @CarlosSainz55 Some drive this was. 👏#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 https://t.co/7aJ01AXJzD

McLaren will be committing to F2 champion Oscar Piastri in 2023, with Ricciardo's future in the sport in jeopardy. The driver has failed to deliver in his time at McLaren, often finishing outside the points despite having a car that is normally in the top five on the grid. To make matters worse for the Australian driver, his teammate Lando Norris has outperformed him in almost every race.

Former driver Paul di Resta thinks Daniel Ricciardo's form at McLaren should act as a warning to other teams who might be looking to snatch him in 2023.

“On the basis of where he is at the moment, it’s a huge risk, isn’t it? I would have said a couple of races ago I would have given him a chance [for 2023]. Probably what hurt Daniel more than anything is the decisions he made a long time ago.”

Daniel Ricciardo will fit in at Williams, claims Jenson Button

McLaren @McLarenF1 🦡



#DutchGP Taking it all in, getting in the zone! Taking it all in, getting in the zone! 🍯🦡#DutchGP 🇳🇱 https://t.co/DypbcUEylA

Former world champion Jenson Button believes that a move to Williams would be the right step for Daniel Ricciardo. The Briton believes a team like Williams would allow Ricciardo to co-develop a car that suits his driving style. The Honey Badger is unable to get his driving style to suit that of the McLaren. Button believes that replacing Nicholas Latifi at Williams would be ideal in the long run for the 33-year-old.

Speaking in Sky F1’s coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix, the Briton claimed that a move to Williams would be an "exciting prospect" for Daniel Ricciardo:

“I obviously work with Williams and I know what they have coming and what has changed over the last few years with the team. So it’s a really exciting prospect, working with a team in developing a car around you the way you like to drive it. I’m one of those people, like Daniel, that wants a car that suits my style. So it would be a perfect scenario.”

With seven races to go in 2022, all eyes are on Ricciardo, who will try his best to impress other teams in a bid to secure his future in the sport.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12