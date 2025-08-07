Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner shares an adorable image with his wife and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell 

Former Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner shared an adorable picture of his wife and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell during her birthday celebration. The 51-year-old Brit has been away from the race track for the last two weekends after he was sacked by the Austrian team at the end of the 2025 British Grand Prix.

Horner had been at the helm of the Milton Keynes-based outfit since its beginning in 2005 and led it to 14 world championships in over 20 years, making it one of the most successful teams in the sport.

Over the last decade, he had become the face of the team, bringing on several big names, such as Ford and Oracle, in multi-year, million-dollar deals. But since his sudden exit from Red Bull, Christian Horner has been sporadically seen on social media as he enjoys spending time with his family.

In his recent Instagram Story, the ex-Red Bull team boss shared a picture with his wife, Geri Halliwell, in front of a cake as she rang in her 53rd birthday on Wednesday, August 6, writing:

"Happy birthday to my amazing wife."

Snapshot of Horner's story...(Credits-Instagram/@christianhorner)

Over the last 18 months, Christian Horner has become a controversial figure in F1 due to inappropriate allegations by a female employee at the start of the 2024 season. Although he was cleared of the charges after an internal investigation, many in the paddock were uneasy about him staying in his role.

McLaren CEO gives his honest take on Christian Horner's sacking

McLaren CEO Zak Brown claimed that Christian Horner's sacking from Red Bull could be a good thing for the sport, given there had been a lot of politics regarding matters outside of the track.

Speaking with The Telegraph, the American reflected and said:

“It went too far. There’s always going to be politicking in F1 – let’s try and shut down their flexi-wings and that stuff, but when you start getting into frivolous allegations, that’s just going too far. If I look up and down pit lane now, I see us fighting each other hard politically, but the line is not being crossed, and that line got crossed before."

“I think that we’ll see a little bit of a change for the better. There’s a higher level of trust that now if we sit down and have a conversation on a topic where we think there could be some confidentiality, and it’s just not an automatic ‘I’m going to use that as a political weapon,’" he added.

Zak Brown and Christian Horner had developed a rivalry over the last four years after McLaren started challenging and eventually surpassed Red Bull's results.

