Former Red Bull man exposes alarming racial abuse he faces on social media

By Samyak Sharma
Published Aug 04, 2025 12:37 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty
Red Bull Racing pit stop at the Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

Former Red Bull Racing mechanic Calum Nicholas has shared an instance of racial abuse he faced in the replies to one of his posts on X. The Briton expressed that this did not affect him, given that it came from faceless and anonymous accounts on social media.

Nicholas was a senior mechanic within the Red Bull Racing setup until recently, but has left this role. He has become an author and internet personality since leaving his last job, sharing his journey within and outside the F1 paddock.

On Sunday, during the Hungarian Grand Prix, Nicholas commented that the race stewards should not be making new rules to punish Max Verstappen while analyzing his incident with Lewis Hamilton.

The former mechanic received criticism for his X post, as he wrote:

"Opinions shared by anonymous accounts are worth absolutely nothing btw. If you can’t say something with your whole chest, you can’t expect anyone to value your opinion 🤷🏾‍♂️."

Nicholas also received some disturbing racial abuse in the reactions to this X post, and the Englishman reacted to this by reposting a problematic reply, which contained a racial slur.

"Case and point 👇🏾 See… if a real person said this, I’d be upset. This account? Basically only exists in order to say things like this, so it just doesn’t matter 😅🤷🏾‍♂️," wrote Nicholas.
Max Verstappen received no penalty for the incident after a trip to see the stewards after the race. The Dutchman had already had a torrid weekend, and a penalty would not have made much of a difference to his result anyway as he finished the race in P9.

Red Bull publicly apologizes to Max Verstappen after the F1 Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies in the Red Bull garage during the Hungarian GP - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies in the Red Bull garage during the Hungarian GP - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing's new CEO and Team Principal, Laurent Mekies, came over the team radio to apologize to Max Verstappen after the reigning world champion finished the Hungarian GP in ninth place. The Frenchman said sorry for the lack of performance in the RB21 at the Hungaroring.

Mekies also thanked Verstappen for his efforts throughout his toughest race weekend of the season yet.

"Sorry Max, we didn’t give you the car you deserved. But thanks for trying as hard as you did," said Mekies, via RaceFans.

Verstappen had started the race in P8 and was up to P7 after making a few places in the initial stages of the race. However, the team committed to a two-stop strategy when the other drivers around him all switched to a single stop. This meant he had to clear a lot of traffic after both his pit stops, and was unable to overtake after reaching P9.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
