Formula 1 fans react as Javier Bardem speaks out on Gaza during 'F1' movie's premier

"F1: The Movie" actor Javier Bardem has voiced his support for the people of Palestine living in Gaza, which is at war with Israel. He stated that kids in Gaza were suffering from 'genocide' and urged the USA to stop supporting Israel.
The conflict between Israel and Palestine over land has persisted for thousands of years. In 2023, the Hamas group launched an attack on Israeli territory, which triggered an all-out war after Israel retaliated by attacking the Gaza Strip. This conflict hasn't stopped since 2023, as the two sides regularly engage in military face-offs.
Recently, Hollywood actor Javier Bardem expressed his solidarity with Palestine. He was in New York to attend the premiere of his upcoming movie based on Formula 1.
At the premiere, Bardem took a moment to reflect on the Israel-Palestine conflict. He opined that the people of Gaza were suffering from "genocide," which needed to stop. He also asked the USA and European countries to cut ties with Israel.
"We're celebrating movies, but we cannot ignore what's happening in the real world. People in Gaza are dying, thousands of children of starvation. It's a genocide taking place in front of our eyes in 4K. American support has to stop. Financing bombs that are killing so many thousands of children. And the Western European countries have to start taking actions to cut ties with Israel. Enough with the words, more actions," Bardem said.
Meanwhile, fans reacted to Bardem's statement and shared their opinion on X.
"F1 movie is the greatest movie of all this, and Javier should win the Oscar for his performance," a fan said.
"There go any new major Hollywood roles for this brave actor," another fan opined.
"What a legend. It takes a lot to speak up like this in Hollywood," a user commented.
However, a fan accused Bardem of using the issue for fame.
"Another celebrity expert on whatever the latest thing is," another user commented.
"He has no fucking clue," a comment read.
"Yeah, because celebs are really my go-to for foreign policy advice," a fan commented.
The F1 film will be released in theaters on June 27 with Brad Pitt as the lead actor.
Max Verstappen skips F1 movie premiere
The 'F1' movie premiere, held in New York, was a starry affair, as a lot of Formula 1 drivers from the existing grid turned up with their partners and team members. However, one name missing was reigning world champion Max Verstappen.
The Dutchman had confirmed his absence during the Canadian GP held last weekend in Montreal. He wished to spend time with his newborn daughter, Lily, but wished the film luck.
“I’m going home to my daughter. Whether I will watch that film at a later time? Maybe yes. I also sincerely hope that it is a good and successful film and that it has a positive effect on Formula 1. You just shouldn’t force me to go somewhere, because that’s not quite how it should be," Verstappen told Formule1.nl, via Planet F1.
Verstappen previously skipped the special screening of the movie hosted for F1 drivers in Monaco.