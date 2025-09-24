Franco Colapinto credits Alpine boss Flavio Briatore for making him “stronger mentally”

Alpine F1 driver Franco Colapinto has credited his boss, Flavio Briatore, for making him mentally stronger through his tough approach while running the French team. The 22-year-old also added that he believes that the Italian chief will take the team back to the top of the F1 world.
Flavio Briatore returned to team Enstone in 2024 as Executive Advisor to the Renault-owned Alpine F1 team. The 75-year-old is now largely responsible for calling the shots at the team, and is also the de facto team principal at the moment, ever since Oliver Oakes left in May.
His ruthless approach has already been highlighted at Alpine, especially when he fired Jack Doohan after just six races this year. He has also been critical at times of the Aussie's replacement, Franco Colapinto, who has also struggled for form this season.
But Colapinto has now come out in support of Briatore's style of management, crediting him for making him “stronger mentally”.
Speaking on F1's Beyond the Grid podcast recently, the former Williams driver revealed that he has a good relationship with Britatore, before adding:
"He [Briatore] is hard with everyone, and his way of making the team work and making people motivated can be very hard, and sometimes it can feel a little bit too much if you don’t know him."
"But, he is a person and someone I really believe in and someone that I believe is going to move this team forward, and he’s going to put Alpine back at the top. So, I learned a lot from him this year. He made me a lot stronger, mentally."
Colapinto also added that a tough season like 2025 is necessary to go through to one day be able to compete at the top of F1. He also expressed his gratitude to Briatore for giving him an opportunity at Alpine.
Franco Colapinto reflects on F1 future at Alpine
Franco Colapinto also shared that he was not focusing on where his future lies amid talks around the F1 seat at Alpine. Flavio Briatore has already confirmed that the seat next to Pierre Gasly in 2026 will go to either Colapinto or reserve driver Paul Aron.
Speaking on the aforementioned podcast, Colapinto shared his honest thoughts on his future in F1 beyond 2025.
"I’m not really focused too much on that. I think I want to keep building on this year," said Colapinto.
"There is more to learn, and I have much more to find, but I’m feeling better in the car, in the team, and I’m feeling that we are doing a good job all together," he added.
Colapinto then added that he is focused solely on trying to improve the car and his own performance enough to return Alpine to the points on a regular basis. He then concluded by saying that he is taking life race by race at the moment and is "just happy to be here" for now.