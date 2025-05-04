"Fred Vasseur is actually very unserious I’m starting to find out": Lewis Hamilton fans unimpressed by the Ferrari leader's comments 

Fans raged out at Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur for his statement on improving the car despite Lewis Hamilton's questionable performance in recent races. Vasseur claimed that the car had a very competitive pace in Saudi Arabia, so it does not require upgrades currently.

The Scuderia has been suffering from a poor pace this season, dropping them down to fourth in the Constructors' Championship. Although Charles Leclerc is leading the team, Hamilton's performance has been subpar considering the car's drivability, which does not suit his driving style.

The qualifying session in Miami saw Lewis Hamilton getting disqualified in Q2 as he failed to set a competitive enough lap. He is set to start the race in P12, meanwhile, his teammate will be up in P8. While the car is certainly not in good shape in Miami, team principal Frederic Vasseur had an odd response when asked about improving the car in the near future.

"Improving the car? With the same car in Jeddah we were probably the fastest in the race, it's about extracting the potential of the car, we have to work the lap with new tyres not with used and be ready in turn 1 and 2."

It is tough to justify his claims as both Hamilton and Leclerc suffered a lack of pace throughout the session. Moreover, this also enraged fans on social media, many finding him "unserious."

"Fred Vasseur is actually very unserious I’m starting to find out."

"This man is not a serious person," claimed another fan.

"What race was he watching? Only reason they were getting fastest laps (doesn't mean they're the fastest) was tyre delta and Charles being impeccable," another fan mentioned.

A few fans also mentioned that Lewis Hamilton might end up leaving the team soon if their performance was to continue like this, moreover, others called him "delusional" for his comments on the car being the fastest on the grid.

"Lewis may leave the team if it doesn't work out for him in the team," wrote a fan.

"Binotto was not even this delusional," a fan compared him from the previous team principal.

"Delusional bald fraud."

"We don’t have the pace": Dejected Lewis Hamilton delivers statement after Q2 exit

As mentioned, the seven-time F1 World Champion is set to start the race from P12 after his final lap did not yield a competitive time and he was eliminated behind Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls.

Discussing his performance after the qualifying session, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that he is trying to extract the maximum from the car, and so is the team; however, they don't have the pace.

"I don’t feel it in my heart and as I said, I’m trying everything. We’re trying everything. The smallest, bit of time and I was out," he said (via PlanetF1). "If we went out on the new tyre, I probably would have been in Q3 and then maybe I’ll be eighth or ninth with Charles, so it doesn’t make a huge difference."

Lewis Hamilton could be seen struggling with the car on corners on his onboard during his final hotlaps. His steering inputs reveal that the car is difficult to handle, with a slight hint of both oversteering and understeering on particular corners, one such being the turn 16 in Miami.

