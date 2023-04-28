"Goes from dissing Lewis to respecting him every other week" - Fans don't buy Fernando Alonso praising Mercedes driver

Fernando Alonso recently praised Lewis Hamilton for his racing skills and said that he does not make any mistakes.

However, his statement was contradictory to what he has said about the seven-time world champion over the years. The contradictory comments from the Spaniard were not appreciated by F1 fans.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, before the 2023 Azerbaijan GP, Fernando Alonso lauded Hamilton and observed how he makes no mistakes:

“He’s a legend of our sport. We saw in Australia. I think we spent the whole race within two seconds of distance, playing with the distance a little bit. He has no weak point. He does no mistakes. He’s a very tough competitor."

Fans, though, were unable to digest the comment and said that Fernando Alonso flipped his opinions and feelings towards Lewis Hamilton way too quickly.

They called the Spaniard out for his inconsistent statements. Some also discussed how Alonso put Hamilton on a pedestal only to make himself look good. Twitterati also pointed out how harshly Alonso spoke of Hamilton in his radio messages.

One said:

"Alonso goes from dissing Lewis to respecting him every other week"

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Kev @2KEVlN @MercedesNewsUK alonso goes from dissing lewis to respecting him every other week @MercedesNewsUK alonso goes from dissing lewis to respecting him every other week

Michael Adair @Michael_J_Adair @MercedesNewsUK Really? You really think that’s how FA feels about Lewis? It’s a media quote. Have you seen the shade he throws and how he races him? He can’t stand Lewis. I’m sure there is respect but FA and most of the grid simply don’t hang with Lewis. He just too weird. @MercedesNewsUK Really? You really think that’s how FA feels about Lewis? It’s a media quote. Have you seen the shade he throws and how he races him? He can’t stand Lewis. I’m sure there is respect but FA and most of the grid simply don’t hang with Lewis. He just too weird.

Manu Mathew @manu364364 @MercedesNewsUK He is coming with both sides like a Coin.. it flips daily .. @MercedesNewsUK He is coming with both sides like a Coin.. it flips daily ..

El_Chico @solomon_rock @MercedesNewsUK He only hypes lewis to make himself look better @MercedesNewsUK He only hypes lewis to make himself look better

MehrunesDagon @Godhand95 @formularacers_ Fernando is so inconsistent, I really don't get it. One week he's showering Lewis with praise, next week he's calling him a car merchant @formularacers_ Fernando is so inconsistent, I really don't get it. One week he's showering Lewis with praise, next week he's calling him a car merchant 😂

kappa @joao__kappa



Also Alonso : @formularacers_ Alonso : Hamilton has no weak point, he does no mistakesAlso Alonso : @formularacers_ Alonso : Hamilton has no weak point, he does no mistakesAlso Alonso : https://t.co/2W4BshbjoT

Apart from the negative comments about Fernando Alonso's inconsistent comments on Lewis Hamilton, some fans were delighted to see both legends appreciating each other.

They reacted positively to the comments and were excited to see more on-track battles and off-track smiles from the two veteran drivers.

Abba @abbamt2 @MercedesNewsUK I am a sucker for seeing rivals give respect to each other. I will always respect them for that @MercedesNewsUK I am a sucker for seeing rivals give respect to each other. I will always respect them for that

N'qununu @NqununuHQ



I want to see good battles between these two. @MercedesNewsUK With James Allison back full-time, I hope the Mercedes can consistently challenge the Aston Martin for the remainder of the season.I want to see good battles between these two. @MercedesNewsUK With James Allison back full-time, I hope the Mercedes can consistently challenge the Aston Martin for the remainder of the season. I want to see good battles between these two.

Fernando Alonso surprised by Aston Martin's pace in 2023

Although Fernando Alonso was confident that Aston Martin would perform better in 2023, the performance and pace of the car has surprised him.

He was initially hoping to learn and improve this year, but the green British team is already rubbing shoulders with top teams like Ferrari and Mercedes. Alonso said:

"I was hoping 2023 to be a learning season and in 2024 maybe to be challenging Ferrari and Mercedes and things like that. But we challenged them in Bahrain in race one, so obviously now everything looks more optimistic."

He continued:

"From Baku, Imola, Barcelona, the teams will start to bring upgrades to the car, and we need to also be a top team in that regard. On-track but also off-track, we need to learn many things throughout this season to be a contender in 2024, hopefully."

The 41-year-old is third in the drivers' championship, while Aston Martin are second place in the constructors' championship.

