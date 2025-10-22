Guenther Steiner claims Lando Norris can't win F1 title without Mclaren's help

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has asserted that Lando Norris cannot clinch his maiden drivers' title this year without the help of McLaren in the remaining races. The Briton has reduced his championship deficit to 14 points to Oscar Piastri, but the threat of Max Verstappen nabbing the title away from the papaya duo grows every race weekend.

Norris started as the favorite for the drivers' title earlier in the year when he won the Australian GP, and his teammate finished a dismal ninth. But, since then, Piastri had him covered for a fair chunk of the year, leading to the gap between the two growing to 34 points after the Dutch GP.

However, in the last four race weekends, the tides have seemingly changed directions as Norris has gained a handsome amount of points over his teammate. Despite this, with only five race weekends left to go, Steiner reckons that without McLaren implementing any team orders on Piastri, Norris would not be able to win the drivers' crown this year, as he said on The Red Flags podcast:

"He cannot win it without the help of McLaren, basically [without] team orders." (19:29 onwards)

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are separated by 14 points, with Max Verstappen homing in on the pair's advantage every race weekend.

Will McLaren give Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris any priority heading into the final leg of the 2025 season?

McLaren's Oscar Piastri (L) and Lando Norris (R) at the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 race weekend - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen has reduced his deficit to the top of the drivers' table from 104 points to 40 points in the past four race weekends. The rapid pace at which the Dutchman has caught up has led the paddock to speculate about whether McLaren would finally assign driver roles to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to have a greater chance at securing the drivers' title.

Subsequently, when SportsKeeda asked this question to Andrea Stella after the United States GP, he replied:

"Well, the fact that there are five races and two sprints means that we can also increase the gap to Max, that's how I see things."

"When it comes to having to make a call as to a driver, this will only be led by mathematics. We talked before about the experience and leaning on the experience, I can recall at least 2007, 2010, in which you go to the last race and it's actually the third that wins the championship. So we're not going to close the door unless this is closed by mathematics."

The F1 paddock would now head to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the next F1 race in the 2025 season.

