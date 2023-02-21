"Haas robbed" - F1 Twitterati react to fans choosing their top-3 2023 team liveries

Mercedes AMG have won their first battle against their F1 rivals Ferrari and Red Bull heading into the 2023 season.

With all the liveries out, fans and teams alike can now focus on the performances of the cars on track in pre-season testing in Bahrain this week. It's surely an interesting bunch, as most teams have preferred to have more black in their liveries and expose more of the carbon fiber.

According to a poll done by F1.com on social media, Mercedes edged out Ferrari and Alfa Romeo as the best-looking livery on the grid for the 2023 season. The German team returned to their all-black livery from the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Fans on social media were left divided as Mercedes-led Ferrari and Alfa Romeo as the best livery on the grid. One claimed that the Haas livery was robbed of the Top-3 position.

"Haas robbed."

Another said that McLaren deserved a nod in the top three:

"Dang, so we really just left McLaren out? their orange with the google looks so damn good!"

Here are some more tweets:

Once all the F1 cars hit the track in Bahrain, it would hardly matter which livery looks the best, as fans will turn their attention to the performance of the teams.

Jenson Button gives his verdict on best F1 team livery in 2023

Speaking to Sky Sports, former world champion Jenson Button said that Mercedes have the best livery on the F1 grid this year:

"The Red Bull is the only one we haven't seen realistically; it was obviously last year's car, but Red Bull always comes out with a good car. I think they'll be competitive. The Ferrari looks nice. It looks like they've worked on areas where they were weak, and they've taken some risks in other areas. The car looks good.

It's strange about Mercedes because the car, I would say it's beautiful. It's the most beautiful car, I would say the Mercedes. They might possibly be changing the sidepods. Surprised they didn't do that over the winter rather than into the season, but they obviously believe in the style they have for the first few races."

He added:

"I look forward to that fight at the front – we all hope for that three manufacturers at the front fighting for the championship, don't we? Three teams, and I think we will get that at some point this season."

