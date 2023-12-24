"Has Gunther learned how to treat rookies?": Fans react to Haas team principal being open to signing a young prospect in 2024

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner recently spoke about the F1 driver market and how young aspirants will soon be trying to enter the sport as some older racers will move away from it. Despite Steiner not having the best partnership with new drivers, he has shown interest in them.

Speaking to Speedcafe.com, he initially claimed that the driver market, particularly for Haas, will open in 2025, when both Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Mangussen's contracts will end. The Haas team principal will be on the lookout for a new hire if one or both of his current drivers leave in 2025. He said:

“We all know what is happening in the market. At some stage, we will have new drivers coming into Formula 1 – because some are getting on in their careers. So you’re always thinking and seeing what is happening. You keep an eye [on it], but it’s too early to make decisions.”

Speedcafe.com asked about his past experiences with younger F1 drivers, like Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, and whether he and the team are ready to once again work with a rookie. To this, Steiner replied:

“It was a hardline position at that stage. But then the choice will be taken off you because, as I said before, in '25 there will be some drivers finishing their career because they're getting on in age. You need to consider ‘Is it (hiring a rookie) the ideal situation? No'. But what is the negative, and what is the positive? At some stage, you don't have any choice, and then you just try to do the best you can.”

Steiner's comments created a buzz on social media, with some fans wondering whether he has learned how to nurture rookies or not. Some were worried that rookies like Oliver Bearman, who drive with Haas during several practice sessions in 2023, would also be badly affected after entering Formula 1 under him. A few fans even warned the rookie to stay away from the team.

Haas team boss would have treated Mick Schumacher differently if his father had been around, feels Michael Schumacher's former manager

Willie Weber, Michael Schumacher's former manager, recently said that Mick Schumacher would have been treated differently at Haas if the seven-time world champion was around his son to guide him. Speaking to Focus.de, Weber said:

“I think that Michael was keen to get the boy into Formula 1 and manage him the way I used to manage him. If he had been at Mick’s side, this Haas team boss (Guenther Steiner) wouldn’t have played such a bad role with him and Mick would have had a second chance somewhere else.”

Mick Schumacher had a tough time when he raced in F1. He was in the sport for two years and only scored a handful of points before being removed from Haas following the 2022 season.