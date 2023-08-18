"Has Lewis got a bit of selective memory or something?": Lewis Hamilton criticized by fans for complaints about Red Bull-Max Verstappen dominance

F1 fans have reacted negatively to Lewis Hamilton's comments about Max Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance in the current era of regulations.

The Dutch driver and the Austrian team are currently experiencing one of the most dominant periods in F1 history and have created several records this season. They recently went past McLaren's total of 11 consecutive race wins in the sport.

The team are yet to lose a race this season with Max Verstappen winning ten of those twelve races.

However, speaking with Channel 4, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that having the dominance that Red Bull is currently experiencing is not good for the fans. He said:

“If we continue like this, maybe Ferrari will dominate in the next few years, or maybe McLaren will, or maybe Mercedes will get back in front but I think this is not the best thing for the fans."

"We shouldn't have the chance to dominate for a large number of years, the battle for the top positions should be closer. Unfortunately, however, Red Bull could seriously dominate even in the next three seasons."

F1 fans did not take kindly to his comments as they took to social media to react, with one fan even claiming that the Briton might have selective memory, writing:

"Has Lewis got a bit of selective memory or something?"

Here are some more reactions:

Former F1 world champion defends Max Verstappen's dominance

Former driver Mario Andretti stated that records are there to be broken amid Max Verstappen's record-breaking spree in the 2023 season.

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1, Andretti said:

“Did anyone ever think that Michael Schumacher’s win record would be broken, or World Championships – those are very impressive records. But that’s the beauty about this sport, I always say records are made to be broken."

He continued:

“I’ve held some records in IndyCar for many, many years. All of a sudden, they’re in danger, so the way I look at the sport, I love to see the sport thrive. And the sport thrives when records are broken. That’s the beautiful thing about it. I look at it as a very, very positive thing for individuals like myself that love the sport above anything else.”

Max Verstappen could break yet another record when the action returns next weekend in Netherlands as the Dutch driver will have the opportunity to tie Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive race wins.