"He complimented Lewis Hamilton and then remembered he drives for Red Bull" - Fans react to Kiwi driver's intriguing pick for the 7x world champion

F1 fans were left reeling after Red Bull driver Liam Lawson picked Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton in multiple answers in a game of word association. The Kiwi driver will make his full-season debut on the grid with the Austrian team in the 2025 season after making 11 starts for Racing Bulls for two seasons.

In his Q&A session with ESPN, the 22-year-old ranked Hamilton as having the best and worst fashion sense on the current grid. He claimed that his teammate Max Verstappen had the most aura, was the worst loser, and was more relaxed.

On ESPN's Instagram profile, F1 fans gave their reactions in the comments sections to Lawson's answers in the word association game. One fan claimed:

"He complimented Lewis Hamilton and then remembered he drives for Red Bull"

"I’m a big LH fan but he was spot on."

"Bro let the season begin then start trash talk to Lewis, you didn’t even sweat in that Red Bull suit."

Fans reacted on the same on ESPN's X platform as well:

"Literally knows no one outside of the RB family except Lewis," said a fan.

"Well at least he’s talented in the PR department," claimed another.

"Hamilton cult fans crying about Liam saying Max has more aura in 3..2..1……" reacted another.

F1 commentator gives his take on Lewis Hamilton's chance of winning his eighth world title

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft stated that he believed that 2025 could be the best chance for Lewis Hamilton to win his elusive eighth world championship in the sport.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the Brit reflected:

"I honestly don't know. What I would say is this [2025] might be Lewis' best chance of an eighth world title, given the season that it could be. In terms of teams won't be throwing developments week after week after week, because they've got 2026 to think about.

"I do think Ferrari will be the most keen to get the most out of 2025 of the big four teams, because it's A, so long since they won something, B, they want to prove that Lewis is the right man and or Charles as well."

He added:

"So whether he wins an eighth title or not, I can't say on that one, but I do think it's probably his best chance, because then 2026 we reset, we rewrite the rules, and it would get that much harder, given the changes that are coming up."

Lewis Hamilton will drive for the Italian team until the end of 2026 at least with an option to extend for another year.

