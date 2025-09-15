“He is so incredibly focused”: Max Verstappen leaves Nurburgring instructor in awe of his talent

Red Bull star Max Verstappen took to the Nurburgring Nordschleife last weekend to race in the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS). An instructor at the circuit named Andreas Gülden instructed the four-time F1 champion around the track, and was left in awe of the Dutchman's talent.

Just days after winning the 2025 Italian GP, Max Verstappen took to the Nurburgring to participate in the NLS Race 7. However, the Red Bull driver first had to go through a session with the DMSB, followed by an exam, and only then got the Class B permit.

Andreas Gülden drove a car around the iconic circuit and was followed by Verstappen in a less powerful car. The instructor showed the Dutchman the lines around Nurburgring, and was in contact with the F1 star via a radio throughout the drive. The two shared banter and were fooling around the circuit by the end of the session.

Motorsport: NLS race... - Source: Getty

Gülden came out and detailed the experience of leading Max Verstappen around the Nordschleife. The instructor hailed the Dutchman's ambition and interest, sharing how the four-time champion asked a load of questions and paid attention to the instructions. Hailing Verstappen's talent, he added

“I think we learned something from each other. He’s a really nice guy. A huge enthusiast, too. It’s wonderful to see him smiling behind the wheel, driving on the most beautiful circuit in the world. I’m really hugely impressed with Max.” (via De Telegraaf)

“Of course, from his qualities in the car, but there is no doubt about that. But also because of his ambition and interest. He is so incredibly focused. It was an honour for me to work with him for a while. He is a real world champion, a real racer.”

The Dutchman raced in the Porsche Cayman GT4 CS Cup3 car in the NLS Race 7. However, instead of the regulation 425HP, it only had 300HP. Verstappen was able to complete his goal and got the A-Class permit.

Max Verstappen's Nurburgring NLS outing in a nutshell as he gets the DMSB Permit Nordschleife

As Max Verstappen was given the Class B permit, he had to complete 12 laps and 2 finishes to get the A-class licence. While the Dutchman initially planned on stepping into the #89 entry after racing in the #980 Porsche Cayman GT4 CS, the #89 cars were damaged in qualifying and couldn't be repaired in time for the race.

Max Verstappen started the race in P6 in class but soon dropped down the order as he was down on horsepower. The Dutchman settled into P14 before a slow pitstop for a suspected brake line issue. However, he was out again and completed a total of 14 laps in little over two hours, before handing the car to teammate & Team Redline member Chris Lulham.

Despite not meeting the requirements, Verstappen was given the DMSB Permit A, which will allow him to race in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring and also in the NLS GT3 class.

