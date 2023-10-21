"He knows he’s winning": Fans react to Max Verstappen's laidback reaction after qualifying P6 for the 2023 F1 US GP

F1 fans were convinced by Max Verstappen's laidback attitude after finishing the qualifying session P6 that he will win the race on Sunday (October 22).

The Red Bull driver had his final lap time deleted for crossing the track limits on Turn 19 as his lap would have been good enough to see him qualify on pole position 0.005s ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

However, the triple world champion did not look too fussed about the outcome when his race engineer informed him about the lap deletion. In his post-qualifying interview, Max Verstappen looked very relaxed and said:

“It was a shame to miss out on pole with my deleted lap but I knew in Turn 19 it would be a close call. I made a mistake in Turn One so I had to really push for the rest of the lap, I didn't understeer or anything, I just really tried to maximize the corner and I misjudged it. Margins are very fine when you are pushing to the limit."

The Dutch driver continued:

"Of course, it's unfortunate but it makes the Sunday race more enjoyable. Now our focus turns to the Sprint race tomorrow, we want to win that and the race on Sunday. It's a long weekend and a lot can happen, I'm going to have some fun out there that's for sure."

F1 fans took to social media to react to Verstappen's post-qualifying interview, with one fan claiming that his demeanor suggested that he was confident of winning the race:

"He knows he’s winning no?"

Charles Leclerc wary off Max Verstappen's threat despite being in pole position

The Ferrari driver expects Max Verstappen and Red Bull to be very strong during the main race on Sunday despite starting the race from P6 as they have proved that they can win from any position this season.

In his post-qualifying press conference, Charles Leclerc said:

"Oh, for sure. As always, Red Bull is always very strong. And obviously, Max this year is always on it. So yeah, for sure he will be a threat and up there tomorrow,"

It will be fascinating to see if Max Verstappen can make his way through the field and how quickly he finds himself in a position to win the race on Sunday. His P6 start does provide an opportunity for the front three to get some sort of a gap at the beginning of the race so that they have some buffer on the world champion.