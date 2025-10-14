"He isn't performing either": Fans react to reports of Lewis Hamilton being frustrated and feeling ignored at Ferrari

Fans shared their reactions to Lewis Hamilton's statement, where the seven-time world champion stated that he was ignored when it comes to car development. The statement comes months after Hamilton informed that he submitted reports highlighting the areas of improvement.
After 12 years at Mercedes, Hamilton arrived at Ferrari to push for the world championship fight. However, his efforts remained unaccomplished after the Prancing Horse failed to give him a car worthy of winning races.
Ferrari are the only team in the top four that does not have a race win so far, whereas rivals such as Mercedes, Red Bull, and McLaren have multiple race wins under them. Amid this, Hamilton opened up about getting ignored when it comes to the car development, as he alleged that his inputs were not heard.
As this news surfaced on social media, fans shared their reactions on the micro-blogging site. Taking to their official X account, here's how they reacted:
A fan wrote, "I'd imagine they are getting frustrated with him too. It goes both ways. He isn't performing either."
Another fan wrote, "Of course he’s frustrated, he’s got so used to everyone bowing down to him at Mercedes that he’s shocked that he’s not maintained his place up on a pedestal at Ferrari."
"He's just washed but ok," wrote a fan.
Another fan said, "Since when is he an expert in car development?"
"0 podiums in a Ferrari is fucking insane. Every single race he doesn’t get a podium, it get funnier," another fan wrote.
"I’m pretty sure Ferrari is feeling the same about Hamilton," another fan wrote.
When Lewis Hamilton opened up why he struggled at Ferrari
In September 2025, Lewis Hamilton touched upon his struggles at Ferrari. Speaking about the issue, Hamilton, who is yet to pick up a podium for Ferrari, stated that he had to adapt to a new way of driving, which wasn't the case at Mercedes, where he drove for 12 years.
"What is clear for me, and I know I've been driving this car all year long, but in my previous years, I was part of a car which was evolving over time," Hamilton said. "I was comfortable with it and knew the driving style inside out, and this year I am arriving at the track and having to apply this new driving style, which is still alien and doesn't feel natural to a car, which is how it has to work."
"Through the race, I am getting better and better and faster and faster and unlocking that and gaining confidence that is not there early on in the weekend. Hopefully, next year, it is not the driving style that is alien to me, and we can go back to what I'm used to." (Via Racingnews365)
Currently, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 in the Drivers' Championship with 127 points. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 173 points. Ferrari are in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 300 points.