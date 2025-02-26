"He should retire and work full time as comedian": Fans react to Mercedes boss taking a dig at Christian Horner for being booed at the F1 75 event

Fans reacted as Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff shared his thoughts on the F1 75 launch event at the O2. He was also asked about the booing that was witnessed after Christian Horner took the stage during Red Bull's introduction to the event.

Ad

For the first time, F1 conducted a live season-opening event, marketed as the F1 75. It was held at the O2 in London and gathered over 15,000 fans, and many more witnessed it on the live stream on YouTube. The event was set on a grand stage with all the current drivers seated alongside legends, to mark the 75th anniversary of the sport. Discussing the event, Mercedes team boss Wolff suggests that it set a parameter for the future of Formula 1.

Ad

Trending

"They shouldn't talk an event down that was mega just because one single individual, rightly or wrongly, was booed when he spoke up or when he spoke," Wolff told Sky. "So it was a great event. I mean, the spectators there were great, the presentation of the cars was good. And it sets a new format for the years to come. And that is the positive we need to take from that."

Ad

However, there was one peculiar moment when Horner took to the stage and many booings could be heard from the audience.

When Sky Sports asked Wolff if he was one of the people who booed Horner, he mentioned that he didn't, but there were another 15,000 people who did.

"I wasn't booing, there was 15,000 people that did that. It wasn't necessary that I did."

Reacting to this hilarious response, some fans felt that the Mercedes team boss should take up comedy as a full-time option.

Ad

"He should retire and work full time as comedian."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Toto enjoying 😅," another fan wrote.

"Perhaps certain people wouldn’t be booed if they didn’t behave like they do. Just a thought," a comment suggested.

Some fans, however, were seemingly irked with the comments Toto Wolff shared. They blamed the 53-year-old for not defending Horner, and one of the comments even called out the "toxic" relationship with other teams.

"So he didn't defend Christian, he almost applauded the booing. What is going on in this so called sport that Sky and Mercedes so strongly attack everything to do with Redbull?!" a comment read.

Ad

"You guys are to blame, with al your toxic bulshit. And that give's me al the right to treath you guys with the same respect," a fan said.

"I'm sure Christian will refuse to answer," another comment read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans cheered as the event went on and teams revealed their liveries for the upcoming racing season.

Toto Wolff discusses Mercedes's off-season "gains" going into the 2025 season

The Brackley-based outfit recently revealed their W16, the challenger for the 2025 F1 season. Last year, they managed to build a car competitive enough to clinch a couple of victories which helped them stabilize their third place in the Constructors' Championship.

Ad

Heading into this season, Mercedes are expecting to carry that momentum and challenge their rivals for victories, as Toto Wolff mentioned. He stated that the team had made definitive gains over the winter.

"We have made gains in the off-season, but we will only know where we stand come the first race in Australia," Wolff said (via F1). "We have an exciting line-up to help us achieve our objectives. Both drivers have progressed through our junior programme and that is a vindication of our commitment to both supporting and developing talent."

Mercedes is set to put their car out on the track for the first time as the F1 pre-season testing will take place over the course of three days at the Bahrain International Circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback