"He's God" - Daniel Ricciardo recalls his epic on-track battle with Michael Schumacher in 2012

Daniel Ricciardo recalled his epic on-track battle with F1 legend Michael Schumacher at the 2012 Japanese GP. The Australian managed to defend against the seven-time world champion in the closing stages of the race, finishing 10th to take home one point.

Davide Russo 🏁↗️ @F1Daviderusso

The honey badger confessed: "I had a foot in the door with Mercedes!"

Hamilton-Ricciardo...What a couple!

#Dreaming #F1 It's Michael #Schumacher 's b'day but today I read about Daniel Ricciardo and I am quite schocked.The honey badger confessed: "I had a foot in the door with Mercedes!"Hamilton-Ricciardo...What a couple! It's Michael #Schumacher's b'day but today I read about Daniel Ricciardo and I am quite schocked.The honey badger confessed: "I had a foot in the door with Mercedes!"Hamilton-Ricciardo...What a couple! #Dreaming #F1

Daniel Ricciardo and Michael Schumacher are both currently not in the sport, with the former having taken up the role of a third driver at Red Bull this year following his exit from McLaren. While the two drivers haven't shared the track for a long time, the young Honey Badger got a taste of Schumacher's ferocity at the 2012 F1 Japanese GP in Suzuka during his first full year in the sport.

With 10th place on the line, the Australian managed to defend against a charging Schumacher at the end of the race at Suzuka, receiving praise from the German himself the following week. Ricciardo told Speedcafe:

"I defended Schumacher in the last part of the race, and I won the last point in 10th. That was just more like… yes, I was still intimidated by him at that time; obviously I was like, he’s God. When he caught me, if there was live betting, I wouldn’t have bet on myself that I was going to keep him behind for the next 10 laps of whatever! The fact that I did that, and the level of comfort I felt defending him, I kind of surprised myself with my race craft."

Daniel Ricciardo expects 'hard answer' with 2023 Red Bull comeback

Daniel Ricciardo claims his role as the third driver for Red Bull in 2023 will tell if he truly wants to return to the grid in 2024. The Australian lost his McLaren seat to compatriot Oscar Piastri after two unsuccessful seasons with the Woking-based team.

Ricciardo could benefit from a break from the grid in 2023 as he will have time to ask himself some tough questions. The Australian driver claims watching the grid take off in Bahrain next year will tell him whether or not he wants to return to the grid in a full-time capacity the following year. If he feels like he wants to make his return in 2024, then realizing that early on in the 2023 season might be extremely beneficial from a planning perspective. Meanwhile, the eight-time Grand Prix winner will help develop the 2023 Red Bull car with his former team.

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1 | According to reports, Daniel Ricciardo received $18 million from McLaren as compensation, following his early exit from the team



#F1 #DanielRicciardo | According to reports, Daniel Ricciardo received $18 million from McLaren as compensation, following his early exit from the team 🚨| According to reports, Daniel Ricciardo received $18 million from McLaren as compensation, following his early exit from the team 😳#F1 #DanielRicciardo https://t.co/Sptfd5WKON

Daniel Ricciardo told the In The Fast Lane podcast:

"I would be very, very surprised if I watch races, especially when I’m at the track, and I’m not wishing I was out there and not wishing I was competing and stuff like that. I think that’s also the beauty of next year and having that time off, it’ll give me that hard answer, you know, [of] what I truly want and also I could watch round one and I’ll be like, ‘I don’t want to sit out this whole year’, and then that will just build into something probably really positive for me over the course of ’23."

It remains to be seen if the Australian driver will ever find his way back to the grid in a full-time capacity. Fans of Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull, however, are looking forward to the role the Honey Badger will take up in the Austrian team this year.

Poll : 0 votes