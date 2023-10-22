"He had to try something": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's team radio complaint about Max Verstappen breaching track limits

F1 fans defended Lewis Hamilton's decision to inform his team about Max Verstappen's track limits infringements during the US GP sprint race on Saturday, October 22.

The Mercedes driver finished around nine seconds behind the triple world champion in second position in the sprint race. Notably, the seven-time world champion was challenging the Red Bull driver in the initial stages of the race and was keeping himself in the DRS of the Dutch driver.

He took to his team radio to complain about possible track-limit infringements from Max Verstappen during the race a couple of times in an effort to gain an advantage but to no avail.

F1 fans took to social media to share their reactions about the team radios from Lewis Hamilton with one fan defending him and claiming that he had to do something to stop the Red Bull Driver from winning, saying:

"He had to try something, hadn't he?"

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his P2 finish at the end of the Sprint Race

The Mercedes driver stated that he was happy with how the car felt during the 19 laps of the sprint race and his ability to keep up with Max Verstappen in the initial phases.

Speaking in the post-Sprint press conference, Lewis Hamilton analyzed his result and said:

"Yeah, it started… I didn't get that great a start but obviously quite aggressive Turn One and had a good battle with Charles. But then, after that, yeah, the car was feeling pretty good so I was just attacking from the get-go, trying to get as close as I could while the car felt like that. I just couldn’t bridge the gap enough to Max. And then once I was out of his DRS, then he just started eking away and cruising.

"So, it was a really… not that I haven't seen it already this year, we haven't seen it, obviously, but it was a good position to be able to watch what the Red Bull car what Max’s car was doing, how it was behaving."

Starting from P3 for the main race, Lewis Hamilton Would hope that the W14 can produce a similar level of performance for the main race on Sunday so that he has a better chance of standing on top of the podium.