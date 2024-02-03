"He won’t downgrade to a cheating team": Fans react to reports of Alex Albon being offered the drive alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull

F1 fans were furious when F1 pundit Peter Windsor reported that Williams driver Alex Albon might move back to Red Bull to partner alongside Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari from Mercedes for the 2025 season has caused a domino effect in the sport. The British driver's departure from the German team leaves one of the coveted seats in F1 vacant.

The names of many drivers have been doing the rounds as potential candidates for Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes, with Williams F1 driver Alex Albon being on top of the list.

However, on his Live Stream on YouTube, Windsor claimed that Alex Albon's move to Red Bull is imminent and '90%' correct, with the Austrian team offering a three-year deal to the Thai driver. He said:

“As I understand it, he has been offered a three-year contract by Red Bull to start in 2025. So I think you are going to see him alongside Max Verstappen in the Red Bull."

"I can’t imagine he's going to say ‘no’ to that. Equally, that’s as I understand it is not a 100%, it is probably 90% correct I think. So I think you are going to see him in a really good car.”

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan on X calling the move a 'downgrade', saying:

"He won’t downgrade to a cheating team."

Here are some more reactions:

Some fans questioned the alleged move and suggested Albon to go Mercedes:

Alex Albon opens up about his willingness to fight for race wins and titles

Albon stated that he now has the inner confidence to fight for race wins and championships after spending two successful seasons at Williams. While appearing on the High-Performance podcast, the Thai driver said:

“Yes, I do. I have the inner self-confidence. It’s taken a long time to get there; I don’t think I’m one of these drivers who had it from the very beginning, but I do.

Albon also added that he was keeping his eyes open for the opportunities in the future, adding:

“Weirdly, I’m getting old. In the world of F1, I’m 27, and I feel like I’m near my peak. You can have your peak for a long time but I’m getting to a point where I feel like my experience and my speed is in a good place.

It will be fascinating to see if Alex Albon can truly capitalize on his talent if given another opportunity at a top team to fight for race wins and championships.