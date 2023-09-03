"Holy own" - Fans react to Max Verstappen claiming Lewis Hamilton is jealous of his success

F1 fans had a field day after Max Verstappen mentioned that he believes that Lewis Hamilton might be a bit jealous of his current success in the sport.

In a recent interview, the Mercedes driver had claimed that Verstappen has not had the same caliber of teammates as him and that his dominance has been 'overblown' by the media. He also pointed out that he wasn't more impressed with the Dutch driver's dominance as with previous dominant eras in the sport.

Responding to Hamilton's comments, as per RacingNews365, Max Verstappen said:

"Maybe he's a little jealous of my current success. This kind of statement... he possibly thinks he's winning something with that, but it makes no difference to me. I think Mercedes have a very hard time dealing with losing, after all these years of winning so much."

Reacting to the recent comments made by the two F1 drivers, F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan saying:

"holy own"

Here are some more reactions:

Max Verstappen analyzes his P2 finish at the Italian GP qualifying

Max Verstappen stated that it was pretty tight between him and the Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the Italian GP qualifying on Saturday.

In his post-qualifying press conference, Max Verstappen analyzed:

"I think it was just very tight. You know, you could see Q1, Q2, Q3. Yeah, it was… every run, you could see that we were very closely matched. And I think this weekend, especially from my side, I think Friday was a little bit more tricky, but I think we can't really complain. So many weekends in a row where we put the car on the track and it has been easy going.

"It has been really well set up and it seemed like here it was just a little more difficult to find the right trade-off of downforce for us. But I was very happy this morning. I thought the car’s working well on one lap and on the long run as well.

"So, yeah, I'm happy with second, to be honest. Here in Monza, it’s always very tight. Sometimes you might jump ahead, sometimes you're just behind but I'm confident for tomorrow.

Red Bull usually have superior race pace compared to their rivals and in the main race, Max Verstappen is expected to assert his dominance after the start. It would be interesting to see how long it takes for him to pass Sainz at the front.