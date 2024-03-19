"Hopefully, this is dealt with fairly and quickly" - Fans react to Christian Horner's accuser appealing against verdict of Red Bull's investigation

F1 fans have reacted to a female Red Bull employee lodging an official complaint about Christian Horner after accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

Back in February 2024, Horner underwent an internal investigation initiated by the team's parent company after he was accused. The investigation eventually concluded with him being cleared of any charges. However, the situation worsened when an anonymous email leaked conversations between Horner and the employee.

Though Red Bull suspended the employee amid all the chaos, she reportedly filed an official complaint to the FIA's ethics committee. According to a report by the BBC (via @FastestPitStop on X), two whistleblowers have already filed complaints against Horner before the female employee.

Expand Tweet

Several fans commended the female employee for going ahead with the entire saga and officially complaining about the matter to the FIA. They hoped that the situation would be dealt with properly.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Hopefully this is dealt with fairly and quickly," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since the team's female employee complained to the FIA, many criticized the F1's governing body and felt that the organization would not take the matter seriously. Some of them also questioned as to why the accuser was not heading directly to the police.

"I don’t trust the FIA at all when it comes to this. Not after what Ben Sulayman asked Max to do," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Red Bull to support Christian Horner over Max Verstappen - Reports

Recent reports have claimed that Red Bull shareholders would continue to support Christian Horner even if Max Verstappen threatened to leave the team.

Even after the internal investigation in February ended with him being cleared of any accusations, the situation did not cool down. While the defending world champions were dealing with Horner's situation, rumors emerged of Verstappen potentially leaving the team after his father Jos criticized the team's principal.

According to reports by the Mirror, however, Christian Horner is still backed by several Red Bull shareholders. This includes CEOs Franz Watzlawick and Oliver Mintzlaff, and Thai majority shareholder Chalerm Yoodivhya. The report claims that the shareholders will continue to stand behind Horner even if Verstappen leaves the team.