Fans were left overjoyed after the Mercedes AMG F1 team shared a video of Lewis Hamilton taking the 2023 challenger W14 for a spin for the first time at Silverstone during their filming day.

Hamilton followed his teammate George Russell after the young Brit had already done his filming day at the track previously. The seven-time F1 world champion has huge hopes for the W14 as it might be the car to take the team back into championship contention after an underwhelming 2022 season.

F1 fans on social media could not contain their excitement after watching Lewis Hamilton take to the track for the first time this season. One fan even wrote:

"I can watch this video all damn day. Wow."

Another fan pointed out the porpoising issues of the W13 and was revealed to see no such issues with the W14, stating:

"She’s so stable I WANT TO CRY."

Here are some more reactions:

"I think this year everyone's a lot more grounded" - Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton stated that heading into the 2023 season, everyone in the team was more grounded and humble and was not making any claims. Speaking to Sky Sports during the launch of W14, the Brit stated that there was a possibility that the German team might not be the fastest out of the gate.

Hamilton said:

"I think this year everyone's a lot more grounded. We perhaps won't be the fastest out the gate, but we have the potential to hopefully, be closer and to close the gap early on in the season."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also agreed with Hamilton and mentioned that the team are more humble this season, adding:

"So I was contemplating that word for 15 minutes when we talked about the press release! Because on one side, you want to say we will be competitive. On the other side, you need to stay humble and realistic. So you could be saying, I hope that we will be competitive."

"And the midway roundhouse is, we will be competitive. We just don't know when. And that was the 'eventually'. I think we are on the slope that we wanted to be on in terms of our performance but then you don't know where the other ones are. I think humility is most important. We've always tried to be humble, and especially after last year."

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton can bounce back in 2023.

