"I don’t think Max Verstappen is eager to have Carlos Sainz as a teammate": Pundit speculates possibility of Horner hiring Sainz as a political ploy

F1 pundit Ernest Knoors reckons Red Bull boss Christian Horner could bring Carlos Sainz as a teammate for Max Verstappen in 2025 as part of a political ploy. The Austrian team has been going through turmoil in 2024 due to continued infighting within the team.

It all started with an internal investigation against Christian Horner by Red Bull for cross-border behaviour. When the grievance was rejected, it brought to the surface a major political battle in the background, with Horner on one side and Helmut Marko on the other, with the Verstappens backing him.

While the storms appears to have calmed down a bit, F1 pundit Ernest Knoors doesn't think it's over. He also feels Horner could bring Carlos Sainz to the team as Max Verstappen's teammate. Talking to Motorsport.com (via Planet F1), Knoors said:

"I find this very interesting. I think you should also see this a bit in relation to the power struggle of Christian Horner with Helmut Marko, and Red Bull Thailand with Red Bull Austria.

"If Christian feels that Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen and Helmut Marko are putting a little pressure on him, he can think: Well, someone like Carlos Sainz."

He added:

"If I bring him in, then I have someone with whom I can potentially become a champion. That would increase the pressure on Max, because I don’t really think Max is eager to have Carlos Sainz as a teammate.

"I think there is a large part of politics involved, and Christian is, of course, politically very smart.”

Possible contenders for Max Verstappen's seat at Red Bull

Sergio Perez continues to be in prime position when it comes to being a contender for the second seat at Red Bull. The Mexican has started the season well. He was second in the first two races of the season but struggled in the third due to car damage.

The seat is, though, still in danger, as drivers like Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz are also on the market. Alonso has been linked with a possible move to Red Bull, as he continues to stall his extension with Aston Martin. Sainz's name has been spelled out by Christian Horner himself after he won in Australia.

Sainz has had an impressive start to the 2024 season. He got a podium in Bahrain and a win in Melbourne. He has also been a Max Verstappen teammate in the past, when the two started their F1 careers together in 2015.

It remains to be seen who gets the nod at Red Bull, but this is something that's going to keep onlookers intrigued for a while.