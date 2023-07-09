F1 fans did not hold back while trolling Red Bull driver Max Verstappen as he damaged his front wing in the pit lane during the Saturday 2023 British GP qualifying session.

While coming out of his garage, the Dutch driver misjudged the angle and under-steered into the pit wall which caused his front wing damage. While speaking about the incident during the post-race press conference, Max Verstappen said:

"To hit the wall in the pit lane? I think I’m scared to drive out of my box now! No, it has nothing to do with confidence. My engineer asked me what happened. I said I understeered. It happens.

"The last time I hit a wall proper was here a couple of years ago, so these things happen. A parking incident? I've crashed once before in the pit lane, but not in F1.

Formula 1 @F1



#BritishGP #F1 Max needed a new front wing after bumping the wall in the pits Max needed a new front wing after bumping the wall in the pits 👀#BritishGP #F1 https://t.co/UvZ1RxRtge

F1 fans took to social media to share their reactions on the incident, with one even poking fun that the pit wall did not give Max Verstappen any space, saying:

"I guess the wall left him no space"

Here are some more reactions:

Isaac @IsaacLegendTV @F1 I was in the grandstand opposite the pit lane. A massive cheer rang out upon seeing this. Me included. @F1 I was in the grandstand opposite the pit lane. A massive cheer rang out upon seeing this. Me included.

Rowdy City @HendrixB13 @F1 Surprised the wall didn’t get a 5 second time penalty @F1 Surprised the wall didn’t get a 5 second time penalty

Adriana 🇳🇱 @AdrianaVdBr @F1 Has the wall been summoned to the stewards yet? I mean, you always have to leave the space... @F1 Has the wall been summoned to the stewards yet? I mean, you always have to leave the space...

Max Verstappen analyzes his British GP qualifying performance

It was another pole position for Max Verstappen in F1 as he finished almost three-tenths ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris to take the pole position.

The double world champion told the media:

"Yeah, I think mainly in Q1. I arrived to Turn 15 the first time, I just went straight off. So, it was very weird because Turn 15 and 16, they were a bit damp and it was very difficult to see where exactly: you could only really feel it. So that took a bit of time to really get on top of.

"I think in general I was just trying to get the laps in. Of course, we knew that we had a quick car, so you don't risk it all the way to get through, but still, that final lap.

"I was in the back to start that final run, and that was quite exciting, I think, that out-lap, with passing a few cars here and there, to get the lap in but luckily it was all good enough.

"But that shows that it can also very quickly fall the other way and you’re out. Q2 was just building up, the track was getting better and better. So, following the track evolution, and then in Q3, basically the same thing."

Hopefully, the rest of the grid can challenge Max Verstappen closely in the main race on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes