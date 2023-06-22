"I think it's over for him": Fans react to Sergio Perez's dismal 4-race run after beating Max Verstappen in Baku

F1 fans feel that Red Bull driver Sergio Perez's championship charge may be over after yet another disappointing result at the Canadian GP last weekend.

The Mexican driver could not get into Q3 for the third consecutive weekend in the qualifying session. He started the race in P12 and finished in P6 behind the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in the fastest car on the grid.

Perez has not been able to challenge his teammate Max Verstappen since his win on the streets of Baku four races ago.

While Sergio Perez mentioned that he was puzzled by the lack of race pace, F1 fans took to social media platforms to give their reaction. One fan even claimed that he might be dropped mid-summer by Red Bull and wrote:

"I think it's over for him. I doubt he'll last the summer break."

AlanCartridge @alan_cartridge @F1 I think it's over for him. I doubt he'll last the summer break.

Here are some more reactions:

Anthony @LinkDFS

@F1 Today I had an exam in school. When I was done, I raised my hand and yelled "PEREZ!"My teacher smiled and took my paper. She knew I was finished.

Faseegh @Vigillancer @F1 He chose a bad tire in Qualifying. His other races are because of small mistakes and now when the midfield is pretty even between Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes, you can't afford to lose half a second. His car is fast but not an automatic second place.

Steven Guerain 🇳🇱🇪🇺💙 @StevenQ74

@F1 He always been nowhere near max on regular tracksThat's why he finished 205 points behind Max in 2021 and 149 points last year

Hank Rearden @HankRearden_37 @F1 Red Bull's version of Bottas, It's clearly not just the car at Red Bull but also the drivers. I'd love to see a better driver in that no.2 seat.

Sergio Perez reviews his 'surprising' Canadian GP performance

The Red Bull driver mentioned that he was currently more focused on his lack of performance than his championship chances after another lackluster weekend in Montreal.

Speaking with F1.com after the Canadian GP, Sergio Perez said:

"Today, was a bit of a surprise, we just didn’t have the pace. It was looking good on the hard tire initially but once the Safety Car came in, I couldn’t recover the grip on that tire and we didn’t have the pace on the medium."

"It is important we take time to understand the weekend because this race, in particular, has been poor in pace and we need to get on top of it. I have confidence in myself and know what I can do but today we were not good."

Perez continued:

"Right now, I am more concerned about my drop in performance than my place in the championship because the pace is just not there. You never have no pressure on you, it has been a difficult period but I am here to perform and I need to do that in the next few races,”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also recognized Sergio Perez's struggles and added:

"Checo equally had a fairly tough race. I know he is hungry for more and will already be looking at ways to improve his performance."

Sergio Perez needs to find solutions to his problems quickly. He is now more than three race wins behind Verstappen in the championship, with his chances of winning a title rapidly slipping from his hands.

