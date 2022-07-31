In Pictures: Photographer slapped and assaulted by trackside security at 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

The off-track incidents at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP seem to be gathering more and more steam. The latest incident came to light when Mark Thompson, one of the more prominent photographers from Getty Images, was assaulted by a trackside security guard. Details are still not out, but from the images shared by Thompson on his Twitter account, there is blood visible on his lip from the assault by the security guard.

After the incident occurred, Mark Thompson shared the pictures on his social media accounts. The caption read:

“The friend face of F1 trackside security Hungary style! #thugs”

“The friendly face of Hungarian trackside security pt2 the slap across the face ( note cut to lip)”

Mark Thompson @snapper_thommo The friendly face of Hungarian trackside security pt2 the slap across the face ( note cut to lip) The friendly face of Hungarian trackside security pt2 the slap across the face ( note cut to lip) https://t.co/iLIsBhltZd

Even Sky F1 presenter and former F1 driver Karun Chandok expressed his shock at what had happened and tweeted:

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter to the incident:

“Wat is this disgusting bullsh*t Hungary???? Get your shit together and don’t be f*king embarrassing. Thank you.”

“'Security' thugs only intent on confrontation. This is one of the sides of #F1 the cameras don’t show.. #HungarianGP”

“This is amazing. A @fia security thug at the @HungaroringF1 getting in this credentialed photog’s face today in Hungary.”

The incident comes to light on the back of F1's new 'Drive it out' campaign

The incident comes to light on the back of the sport launching its new 'Drive It Out' campaign in an attempt to combat the divisive hate that has appeared to grip the sport in the last few months. There have been cases of former world champions like Nelson Piquet getting caught using racial slurs, young driver Juri Vips using the N-word on a live stream, and last but not least, the harassment faced by numerous fans during the Austrian GP.

To make things worse, there were reports of Lewis Hamilton's merchandise being burned by fans at the Hungarian GP grandstand. BBC presenter Jennie Gow had tweeted about the same and wrote:

“Seen some disturbing images this morning of more fans burning Hamilton merchandise. Thanks for bringing it to our attention. If you’re here in Hungary, how are things in the grandstands? Is everyone ok? The atmosphere seems good but hard to really tell… @HungaroringF1”

Jennie Gow @JennieGow @HungaroringF1 Seen some disturbing images this morning of more fans burning Hamilton merchandise. Thanks for bringing it to our attention. If you’re here in Hungary, how are things in the grandstands? Is everyone ok? The atmosphere seems good but hard to really tell… #F1 Seen some disturbing images this morning of more fans burning Hamilton merchandise. Thanks for bringing it to our attention. If you’re here in Hungary, how are things in the grandstands? Is everyone ok? The atmosphere seems good but hard to really tell… #F1 @HungaroringF1

While the sport is trying to bring a semblance of calm, these incidents are just going to rekindle the fire again and again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far