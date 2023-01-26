“Is this not sexual harassment?”: Charles Leclerc receives sympathy after bizarre incident with F1 fan

Charles Leclerc was recently involved in a weird situation where a fan tried to kiss him while taking a selfie. The video surfaced recently on the Twitter handle @FanaticsFerrari and created quite a stir as many fans have questioned just how much is too much when it comes to invading a driver's privacy.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption:

"Completely unacceptable behaviour from this individual trying to kiss Charles. It’s okay to idolise and support famous people, but we must remember they are human beings and we must respect their boundaries when we are around them."

Here are some of the fan reactions to the incident:

"is this not sexual harassment?"

"If Charles eventually decides to stop interacting fans as much as he does now I won’t blame him for it because what was this girl thinking. "

"This is unacceptable and sad to see. No one should feel uncomfortable in their place of work. It’s ok to look up to and support the drivers but there are certain lines/boundaries you do not cross. Please respect that they are human beings just like you"

"Leclerc fans calling this disgusting but they’d do the exact same"

"highkey weird behaviour from this girl for trying to kiss charles, what happened to shame"

"Im so embarrassed omg WTF. Wheres the respect and shame at"

Charles Leclerc: I don't focus on outside noise

The 2022 F1 season saw Charles Leclerc suffer significantly because of a lot of strategic mistakes from the team. Looking back, the Ferrari driver feels that being too vocal about mistakes is probably not the right way to approach things.

He also talked about how it was more important to discuss things internally rather than focusing on outside noise, saying:

"I don't focus on that. I'm pretty sure that there's a lot of negativity around us, but I don't think we should focus on that. This is not going to help us go anywhere. I think we just should focus on our things.

Leclerc added:

"I'm always much more vocal about my mistakes than anybody else, when I'm in the media. Whenever we do mistakes as a team, I prefer to tackle it in a different way, not speaking publicly but inside the team, for it to be clear inside the team and this is my approach."

Charles Leclerc will be hoping for a much better championship run in 2023 and that Ferrari learns from the mistakes made last season.

