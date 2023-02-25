Nico Hulkenberg is elated to be back in the sport after a three-year hiatus and no full-time seat. The Emmerich-born driver believes he is ready for his second stint in the sport with the Haas F1 team.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, the German claimed he was well-prepped for the long season ahead:

“The neck is stable, I worked a lot in the winter. That paid off in full today. To be fair, though, it has to be said that Bahrain isn't the most physically demanding track.”

On the feeling of returning back to the paddock, Nico Hulkenberg replied:

“It was just great when I left the pit lane and felt that feeling again. That came up on the journey here. When I packed my suitcase at home and then sat on the plane, reality really kicked in. But that was a great feeling. It's really tingling then. But it has always been tingling. It's such an intense moment. But you also live for it. It's such a rush that's just hard to describe.”

Although he drove in a few races in 2020, 2021 and at the Saudi Arabian GP in 2022 last year substituting for drivers, Nico Hulkenberg hasn’t had a proper season in the sport since his exit from the Renault F1 team at the end of 2019. The difference between substituting for another driver and a full-time drive is also reflected in the fitness levels. The German described his feelings on returning to the sport as those of excitement as he spoke to the German publication. The last time he was seen in the paddock, Hulkenberg was a reserve and development driver for Aston Martin and had substituted for an ailing Sebastian Vettel in Jeddah.

Nico Hulkenberg believes limited testing doesn’t affect him

With reduced preseason testing time in F1, Nico Hulkenberg feels the one-and-a-half days of testing is enough for him to acclimatize to his new tools. The German believes it’s difficult to estimate the time it takes to understand the car and prefers racing to testing. While adjusting to his new team Haas, the 35-year-old admitted he is still getting used to the new faces.

Asked if the reduced testing time was enough for him, the German replied:

“I hope it's only a few weekends before I can do my best. Unfortunately, you never know exactly how long it will take. I'm more the racing guy and less the testing guy. That's why a day and a half is okay for me.”

On adjusting to his new team and environment, Nico Hulkenberg commented:

“But I'm slowly working my way there. There are 60 people here. In the first two days it's always a bit strange when you greet them if you don't immediately think of the name. But I have an organizational chart from the whole team. It's coming slowly.”

The former Renault driver has always had a home at Silverstone in the 10 years of his career, where he had a full racing stint with them as Force India and served as a reserve and development driver at Aston Martin in the last few years. Replacing Mick Schumacher on the American team, it will be interesting to see how the German can help the small privateer fight in midfield. With an unenviable record of not having a single podium in 10 years of his career, the real question is whether his second stint in the sport will help him remedy this unfortunate statistic.

