"It's always the car, isn't it?": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's claim about something being wrong with his Ferrari

After a disappointing P7 finish in the 2025 Japanese GP, Lewis Hamilton claimed that his car, the SF-25, had some problems that needed to be fixed. However, fans instead criticized him for allegedly making excuses for his underperformance.
Hamilton's much-hyped Ferrari debut in Australia didn't fare well as he finished P10. In China, he got disqualified due to excessive skid block wear on his car, and even in Japan, he could only attain a P7 finish.
Apart from the sprint race win in China, nothing has gone right for Hamilton so far in his debut year with Ferrari. Moreover, his comments after the Japanese GP have further triggered outrage on social media.
After finishing P7 at Suzuka, Hamilton revealed that he found some element that is underperforming in his car setup. He urged Ferrari to fix the problem soon so that he can bounce back. Talking to Sky Sports, he said:
“We’ve found something on the car that’s been underperforming for the last three races. So I’m really hoping when that’s fixed, I’ll start getting a bit better results."
However, F1 fans are not convinced. Many believe that Lewis Hamilton is making excuses to allegedly hide his underperformance.
"It's always the car, isn't it huh. Yeah there's a problem with the car, it's behind the wheel lmao," a fan opined.
"He would never admit that his team mate is simply faster," another user said.
"From the sources I have, I've heard it's the guy sat behind the wheel....," a fan said jokingly.
A fan also opined that Hamilton has been complaining about the car not being good enough for him since the last 5 years.
"He means the car problems he's had for the last 5 years. It's always the car," said a fan.
"Was there a problem with his car when he coasted to a Sprint win? Or only when he went backwards in the race?" a fan also argued.
"Hahahhaahhaha really?," a user commented.
With 15 points in three races, Hamilton has slipped to P8 in the drivers championship standings.
Lewis Hamilton admits his old team, Mercedes, is faster than Ferrari
After quitting Mercedes last year, Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari only to find himself chasing his older team. At the Japanese GP this year, he finished behind George Russell (P5) and Kimi Antonelli (P6) at P7. In a post-race interview, the seven-time world champion revealed that Mercedes is indeed faster than the Italian team:
"Mercedes are faster than us, which is why you saw them so close to Charles. They just have more pace than us at the moment. When I was behind him [Kimi Antonelli], he was just so much quicker through certain parts of the circuit—I couldn't follow."
Mercedes had two back-to-back podiums in Australia and China. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton has not managed to finish in the top 5 of any of the first three races this year.