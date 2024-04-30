"It's either Ferrari or retirement" - Fans react to reports of Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull

F1 fans reacted to the reports of Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull in the coming days.

The news of the aero wizard has been doing the rounds for the past few days with many claiming that his departure from the Austrian team is imminent.

The 65-year-old has been with the Milton-Keynes outfit for almost two decades and has played a key role in their seven driver's and six constructor's championships.

As per Autosport, the Red Bull CTO's exit announcement could come as soon as the Miami GP this weekend. They reported that Adrian Newey had already given his resignation to the team and had shifted their focus on the terms of his exit.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the news on X, with one Red Bull fan saying:

"We're done, aren't we? I will say again it's either Ferrari or retirement," said the fan.

"I can’t blame Newey for not wanting out of RedBull. The whole fiasco with Horner and the female employee he preyed on and then threw under the bus, likely played a role in his exit," wrote another fan.

"Why is the audi factory team, a clean slate, not an option? Williams also seems like a close fit to me," mulled another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Red Bull team boss on Adrian Newey's evolved role in the team

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in his interview with Motorsport.com last year had spoken about Adrian Newey being a key part of the team but claimed that his role within the organization has evolved.

He said:

"Adrian is a big part of this team and a big part of what we've achieved. But of course, his role has evolved over the last few years, and the technical team beneath him led by Pierre Wache, they're doing a wonderful job and so that they're not reliant on Adrian."

"He has the ability to come in, come out and work on other projects and I think that's part of the evolution of any team. Red Bull is a team that, we're stronger for having Adrian with us, but of course, the rest of the team is evolving," Horner added.

Any official news regarding Adrian Newey's departure has not been conveyed by Red Bull or by the 65-year-old aero wizard himself, with the team previously stating that Newey had a contract until the end of the 2025 season.