"It's going to get tighter": Lando Norris predicts closer racing in the 2024 F1 season as compared to 2023

Lando Norris predicts that the grid will bunch up close in the 2024 F1 season. Speaking at the virtual launch of the McLaren MCL38, the Brit felt that several teams could be close and the gap between cars would reduce significantly.

In 2023, Norris felt the gap between second place to 20th was approximately less than half a second in qualifying. This year will be the third season with the same regulations, which, according to the Brit, could make all the difference in producing better racing and closer competition between teams and drivers.

Asked whether he expected the grid to compress further in 2024, Lando Norris spoke virtually to the media, including Sportskeeda, saying:

“Yeah I think so. With any regulation, the later you get to the regulation normally the tighter it gets. It’s normally what we see so it’s already one of the tightest years, from what I remember in terms of regulation for quite a long time. Even when it was dominated more than ever, it was the tightest from first to last for the majority of the year.

"So maybe not to win, but even probably if you look at second or third place to the back of the grid, it's probably even less than half a second. So like with any regulation it's going to get tighter and probably beginning of the season the gap's going to open up and through the season it's probably going to get tighter again. And we still have another year after this of the same regulations. So I’m sure we are in for a couple of years which will be some very tight racing.

"And like you say when you don’t have a perfect lap or you don't get something exactly right, at times in the past you could get away with it, where (now) there are things you can get away with less and less. It requires less mistakes, more hard work, learning and perfection, in order to achieve consistent results.”

Lando Norris claims he has worked on improving his qualifying performance over the winter break

In 2023, Lando Norris was quite self-critical on many occasions, particularly when it came to judging his qualifying performance. He reckons he has worked with his team on improvising in many areas to improve his qualifying performance.

The 24-year-old felt satisfied with his efforts over the winter but believes that the results will only reflect once he is back in the car. Asked if he worked on improving his qualifying performance after being dissatisfied with it in the past, Norris replied:

“I mean there’s been various things already, like in terms of in how I drive, how I work, in extracting the performance during laps. Understanding these traits and these things and then putting them to the test on the simulator and trying to improve them. Sometimes it's hard to improve various things until you’re actually in the car and performing."

Speaking at the aforementioned virtual launch of the MCL38, Lando Norris told media, including Sportskeeda, that he would be able to improve upon his qualifying performance further once the season starts and the team notices what is and what isn't working out on the track.

The McLaren driver felt working behind the scenes was different compared to experiencing qualifying scenarios in real-time. He continued:

"To the extent of what I can, even if it's mental things at the same time, trying to work on any area that I can to improve it, I would say I have done. But it's always a different experience until you get back into the car and you are in the moment, again until you can try things during that pressure and during those moments.

"So I’ve done what I can with various things with my team that I have around me. But it's hard to know until you’re at the first qualifying of the season and how well those things might work and might not, and what can be done to improve in those areas.”

Both the driver and the team will be looking to build on their 2023 displays. Lando Norris registered seven podiums and finished sixth with 205 points in the Drivers' World Championship while McLaren ended the season placed fourth in the Constructor's Championship with 302 points — 104 behind third-placed Ferrari.