“It's just for show”: Max Verstappen is not a fan of experimenting new qualifying format

Max Verstappen isn't too excited about the new qualifying format that will be introduced in the 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP. The new experimental format was confirmed by the FIA right before the start of the season. In Q1, the drivers will only be allowed to run on hard tires; in Q2, they will be on mediums; and in Q3, they can use softs.

Max Verstappen was asked about the new qualifying format that will be tested at the Imola Circuit. The Dutchman stated that he didn't understand why the format was being changed, although he suspected that it was to make the qualifying sessions more thrilling for fans:

"I hope it won't be too cold in Imola, because then it will be very tricky. But yes, it's the same for everyone. However, I don't think we need to do this kind of thing in qualifying. I don't really see the point of it. It's better if we make sure the cars are closer together in terms of performance than if we want to make it more exciting in these kinds of ways. It's just for show, I guess."

Sergio Perez agreed with Verstappen, claiming that the new format was 'just for show' and was unnecessary:

"It's just for show. I don't think it's necessary, especially when you see how exciting qualifying was this Saturday in Bahrain. We really don't need to change everything, but we will see. We will see when we try it out, but I don't think it is necessary to change things that are already working well."

Max Verstappen sums up his race after winning the Bahrain GP

After winning the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP, Max Verstappen was interviewed by former F1 champion Nico Rosberg in parc ferme. The Dutchman expressed his initial thoughts about the race and how he had to manage the tires to keep his lead secure during the later stages of the race.

He was delighted with how the car performed throughout the race and was happy to get his first win in Bahrain, with the Red Bull driver stating:

"It was a very very good first stint where I basically made my gap. From there onwards, it was all about just looking after the tires because you never really know what's going to happen later on the race, so we just wanted to make sure we had the right tires in good condition. Very happy to also finally win here in Bahrain."

A victory in Bahrain was particularly special for Max Verstappen as he faced an early retirement from the race here last season. Eventually, Charles Leclerc won the Bahrain GP last season. It was fascinating to see the exact opposite happen in 2023.

