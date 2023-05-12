'It’s a shame Oscar has the personality of a brick wall': Fans react as Lando Norris praises McLaren teammate's start to his F1 career

F1 fans made some harsh comments on social media about McLaren driver Oscar Piastri after his teammate Lando Norris praised the rookie's start to the 2023 season.

The Aussie driver pace has been relatively similar to that of Norris in the first five races. The 22-year-old even outperformed the Briton in Jeddah, scoring his first points in his home race in Melbourne. Many, including Norris, believe that Piastri has pushed his teammate more than Daniel Ricciardo did in his two years with the Woking outfit.

Reacting to Norris's praise, F1 fans took to Twitter to give their opinions on the matter, with one fan stating that despite Piastri's prowess behind the wheel, he lacks the personality of Ricciardo and Norris, saying:

"It’s a shame Oscar has the personality of a brick wall. Dude can wheel"

Here are some more reactions:

Petri @Petelius86 @F1 @McLarenF1 Look Norris where your Team is holding position. how i see it Ricciardo moved just the right time. @F1 @McLarenF1 Look Norris where your Team is holding position. how i see it Ricciardo moved just the right time.

“I feel like a bit of a contrast of Australian but still good fun" - Lando Norris

Lando Norris stated that it has been different working with Oscar Piastri compared to Daniel Ricciardo, mentioning that he is getting a slightly different Australian flavor this season. Speaking with F1.com, Lando Norris said:

"Honestly, just as a genuine, genuine answer, it's not too different. I think how I worked last year, and how I worked with Daniel, it's not too different - not too many things change. Maybe they lean on me a little bit more for the knowledge of how we were in previous years, to look at the development from last year to this year, and things like that. But, apart from that, you both give your sides of the feelings and the story of what's going on with the car, and what you want from the car, which aligns very well."

He added:

“I wouldn't say we have the same driving style, but our comments and complaints are generally always the same. So, I think that's a good thing. He's a lovely guy, down to earth, a normal guy, a hard worker, and so on. So, it's good, fun. Different, I guess to Daniel. I feel like a bit of a contrast of Australian but still good fun. He's very fast at the same time. So probably been pushing me a little bit more than the past couple of years. So yeah, enjoyable.”

It would be fascinating to see if Oscar Piastri can continue to push Lando Norris throughout the season in 2023.

