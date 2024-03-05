"It is time daddy goes on vacations" - Fans react to reports of Christian Horner and Max Verstappen's manager meeting to defuse tensions at Red Bull

F1 fans targeted Max Verstappen's father Jos amid reports of a meeting between Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and the former's manager to 'defuse tensions'.

It has been a chaotic couple of weeks for Verstappen, as they have been surrounded by one controversy after another since the announcement of an internal investigation into Horner's alleged 'inappropriate behavior' with a member of staff.

Despite being cleared from the investigation, an alleged evidence leak ahead of the Bahrain GP last week put further spotlight on the matter. Former F1 driver and Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen was not pleased with the situation.

He told the Daily Mail:

“There is tension here while [Horner] remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

As reported by The Independent, Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen, and the Red Bull team boss held 'talks' in Dubai after the race in Bahrain to defuse tensions between the two parties. It is being reported that the talks 'went well' with some senior Red Bull figures also present.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the reports on X, with one fan claiming that Jos Verstappen should take a vacation, saying:

"How long daddy's gonna hold hands...He has won 3 WDCs. It is time daddy goes on vacations."

Here are some more reactions:

Some fans even asked if Max Verstappen needed a manager with his father doing all the talking:

Max Verstappen analyzes his race win in Bahrain last weekend

Max Verstappen stated that the win in Bahrain on Saturday night was 'better than expected' as he won by a margin of over 22 seconds from his teammate Sergio Perez.

In his post-race press conference, the three-time world champion said:

"I think today was probably better than expected. The thing that changed was the wind and the intensity of it. So yeah, it just felt a bit better. I just had a better feeling with the car and I could look after my tyres quite well at the same time. So that was very positive."

He also spoke about the comfort he felt while driving the RB20 and starting the year with a 1-2 finish. Verstappen added:

"Probably a bit more how it was in testing as well. I just felt very comfortable with the car. That really showed today, so I'm very happy to kickstart the season like this, but also as a team, to have a 1-2 is just fantastic."