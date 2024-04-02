Key McLaren signing departs months after joining the team: "The role we envisioned and had agreed to was not aligned with the reality of the position"

McLaren announced that their technical director, David Sanchez, has left the team two months after he started working.

Previously, David Sanchez worked at Ferrari as a chief aerodynamicist and chief engineer. He left the Italian giant in March 2023 and took a gardening leave before joining McLaren in 2024. He was part of the three technical director configurations the British team introduced. The French engineer looked over the concept and performance departments.

In a recent official press release, McLaren announced that David Sanchez would be leaving the team, particularly because his role did not align with the responsibilities the team and Sanchez agreed upon earlier. He wished the Woking-based team success in the future and was looking forward to his next challenge in F1.

"While the role we envisioned and had agreed to was not aligned with the reality of the position I found, I leave with respect for the leadership, admiration for the dedication of my colleagues, and appreciation for the openness and honesty in which we discussed and arrived at this decision," Sanchez said via McLaren's official website.

"I wish this team continued success as it continues its journey to the front of the grid where it belongs. I look forward to my next challenge within F1," Sanchez said in the official press release."

Andrea Stella on the new organizational restructuring at McLaren after David Sanchez's exit

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella feels the hierarchy restructuring in the British team after David Sanchez's exit is a step up. After the French engineer left the team, its technical departments underwent some organizational reshuffling:

Former Red Bull engineer Rob Marshall became the chief designer.

Neil Houldey became the technical director of the engineering department.

Peter Prodromou continued his role as technical director in the aerodynamics department.

Andrea Stella was made interim technical director of the performance department until the team found new personnel for the position.

In the official press release by McLaren, in which David Sanchez's exit was announced, Andrea Stella explained how the new structure was evolving, proving the team's constant commitment to enhancing its workflow.

"This further step in the evolution of the structure of the Technical Department and of the working model within the Team signify our commitment to constantly enhancing our technical capabilities and workflows for greater efficiency and effectiveness."

Expand Tweet

The Woking-based team is currently third in the 2024 F1 constructors' championship table, behind Ferrari and Red Bull.