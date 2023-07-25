Lando Norris delves deeper on the impact of McLaren upgrades in the last few races

Despite the upgrades, Lando Norris believes that McLaren needs to improve its car further to make it more competitive. Speaking to Sportskeeda in a press conference after the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, Norris stated that his team needed to improve their consistency.

Asked by Sportskeeda what his understanding of the car was after the upgrades and whether it needed further working, Lando Norris remarked that they needed a car that had more downforce.

The McLaren driver admitted that their car had improved after the upgrades, as seen in their surge in performance in the last three races, but that there was room for further improvement. According to the Briton, they can still work on their tire management, handling, and balance.

“Yeah, three races now with this upgrade package all of which we see clearly been a lot more positive," he said. "It is two things. One, it's just more load, just more grip. I go round the corners a bit quicker. While doing that, I guess we've tried to improve some of the handling balance issues that we have, which I guess is another part of it."

"You don't just want a car which has got a lot of downforce but drives terribly. You need a car which drives well and also has a lot of downforce. We've improved the load side and the downforce and we've improved ever so slightly the handling and with both of them, we've had a good improvement in tyre degradation at the same time," he added.

Citing Max Verstappen’s complaints about his car from the previous day, Lando Norris felt that it was an example of the inconsistencies in car performance at times. However, his overall understanding of the McLaren car was that they had fixed a majority of its issues and were able to unlock its potential.

“Of course, I would just say let's do another step. Simple as that. But I think there are still some things from a handling side of it that I would like to be improved. But it's tough," the 23-year-old continued.

"You're always going to be complaining, which is the thing, like Max was complaining yesterday. I’ve never seen him complain so much. Today, it's mega. It comes and goes in little things but even if your car is a lot quicker, you're still going to have some issues here and there," he concluded.

Scoring back-to-back podiums and top 5 finishes in the last two races, the Papaya Orange team has added into the mix in the fight with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

Lando Norris reckons that the McLaren team will improve further

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the Hungarian GP, Lando Norris addressed the key areas that can be improved to make a difference for McLaren. The Brit stated that they were on track with their development program and knew how to progress ahead with it. He remarked that the results in the last two races had boosted the team’s confidence to do better in the future.

“So it's a combination of targeting slow speed corners and load, at the same time, handling," Lando Norris said. "If we can improve both of these together, that's already pretty the biggest step we need and we'll probably take away any weaknesses we have and then we'll just be strong and it'll be trying to raise the bar from that side of it."

"So I think we have a clear plan of action for how to do it and what we need. But actually turning it into something real is the difficulty. The guys are doing a very good job. Everyone in the factory is working extremely hard. Days like today motivate them even more and make them work even harder, which is a good bonus," he added.

Put in uncomfortable and undesirable positions at the start of the season, both McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, were finishing at the back of the grid outside the points. However, their recent upgrades have fixed a majority of their issues such as tire degradation, balance, and overall performance.