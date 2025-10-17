Lando Norris reveals he's facing repercussions for the Singapore GP incident with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris revealed he has faced consequences for bumping into his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, at the start of the race. While he did not spare details of the same, it is understood to be some kind of warning from the team, which could see the two drivers swap places on a similar offence in the future.
The Singapore GP started with controversy within the McLaren garage, as Norris overtook his teammate heading into turn three. However, he made slight contact with Max Verstappen and then with Oscar Piastri, following which the latter suggested the drivers should swap places owing to the nature of the overtake.
Speaking to the media ahead of the US Grand Prix, Lando Norris revealed that he was held accountable for the incident.
"Of course, there were talks. That was inevitable. The team held me accountable for what happened, which I think is fair," Norris said. "Then we made progress from there on understanding what the repercussions were for myself and to avoid something...let's say definitely avoid anything worse happening than what did."
The escalation of the matter between the teammates was related to the now-infamous "Papaya Rules." There had been various circumstances in previous races when the drivers were asked to swap places. Most famously, Oscar Piastri was asked to give up his position to Lando Norris during the 2025 Italian GP because the latter had to face a slow pit stop.
"It's been one of my strengths" Lando Norris claims he avoids contacts while racing
Lando Norris made his F1 debut with McLaren in the 2019 season, and although he had been a promising driver from his younger racing days, the team did not provide him with a car competitive enough to fight for victories. With the team's overall performance improving massively last year, he clinched his first race win, and is currently in contention for the World Championship.
Although he has made quite a few mistakes throughout his journey so far in F1, he hasn't crashed into drivers very often. A remarkable contact was during the Canadian GP this year, when he attempted an overtake on the final lap, sending him into a race-ending crash.
Highlighting his "strength" of not crashing into other drivers, Lando Norris said:
"It's been one of my strengths since coming into Formula 1, is avoiding contact in general and keeping myself in the race and those kind of things," Norris added.
"I think one thing we've always done good as a team is using and progressing with the framework that we have to allow both of us as drivers to trust each other and the team. And that's a lot of the reason for why we're a stronger team than everyone else."
There is currently a 22-point gap dividing the two teammates as they fight for the World Championship this season. Oscar Piastri leads, but Lando Norris has been narrowing the gap down massively in recent races.