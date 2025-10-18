Laurent Mekies pays tribute to Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver secures pole for the F1 US GP sprint

Red Bull boss, Laurent Mekies, shared his thoughts after his driver, Max Verstappen, claimed the United States GP pole. Speaking to the media after the race, Mekies hailed the efforts put in by Verstappen at the Circuit of the Americas.

Verstappen pulled off a stunning final flying lap to set 1:32.143 on the timesheet to secure pole position. His championship rivals, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were nearly a tenth and four-tenths slower than the Red Bull star.

"Honestly, it was an amazing job from the team and from Max," Mekies told Sky Sports. "We were a touch behind the McLaren in SQ1, a touch behind in SQ2. A tenth, a tenth and a half, we always knew it was going to be touch and go. Then Lando put a very good lap in SQ3, and it looked very difficult to match, and Max was on line with Lando through most of the lap.

"But in the last corners he sent the car in and got the smallest of gap we needed for the pole. Whoever is nailing it now between us and McLaren and Mercedes is going to have enough potential in their car to put it on pole. We are all very, very close and certainly today the team and Max did a great job," the Red Bull boss further added.

Nico Hulkenberg managed a surprising P4 as he managed 1:32.645. George Russell and Fernando Alonso qualified in P5, and P6, respectively. Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon and Charles Leclerc wrapped up the Top 10 starting positions.

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts after qualifying on pole

Max Verstappen let his feelings known after qualifying for pole at the 2025 United States GP. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what the Dutchman said:

"It's been a nice Qualifying, throughout all the segments we were quite close, just about putting it all together, which is not easy when you go to the soft compoundsExcited for tomorrow, happy for today. This has been a very good day for us."

After 18 races and three Sprints, Max Verstappen is in P3 with 273 points. He is trailing the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris by 63 and 41 points, respectively. A win here would reduce the gap to the top. His teammate, Yuki Tsunoda is in P17 with 20 points.

Red Bull are currently in P4 of the Constructors' Championship with 290 points. The Milton Keynes-based team are in competition with Mercedes and Red Bull, who are in P2, and P3, with 325, and 300 points, respectively.

