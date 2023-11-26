"Lewis blaming everything": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton claiming something wasn't right with his car in qualifying

F1 fans were left frustrated at Lewis Hamilton after the Mercedes driver failed to reach Q3 during the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying and blamed his W14 for the result.

The seven-time world champion was pushed off from the Q3 qualification after his Mercedes teammate George Russell finished in the top 10 after Q2. The Briton qualified P11 at the end of the session and went on to his team radio to point out some problems with the car.

He said:

"There's something not right with this car, mate."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions, with one claiming that Lewis Hamilton always blames the car when he cannot extract the maximum performance, saying:

"Lewis blaming everything from the car, team, strategy, Russell, Horner, Helmut, Masi, Max to star alignments over admitting an obvious skill issue challenge,"

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his qualifying performance at the Abu Dhabi GP

The seven-time world champion stated that it was a very challenging session for him on Saturday evening as he got outqualified by his teammate, finishing in P11.

Speaking with F1.com, Lewis Hamilton explained that he struggled with the setup of the car while pointing out that Russell had the same setup. He said:

"It was a challenging session for me today, I’ve been struggling with the set-up of the car here in Abu Dhabi this weekend, although our cars are set up the same, so we need to understand what it is on my side of the garage that’s causing the lack of performance. George managed to get the most out of the car today finishing in P4.

"It takes some good going for me to not make it into Q3 so we need to do a deep dive and try our best to move up tomorrow. The team here and back in the factory deserves a good result for the final race of the season so we will work hard as always and hopefully, it will pay off and we can find improvements ahead of tomorrow."

It will be a huge disadvantage for Mercedes to have Lewis Hamilton starting so low on the grid in the main race on Sunday. They would have ideally liked to have two cars go after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who will start from the front row.

It would be fascinating to see how the team executes their strategy in the race in their bid to stay ahead of the Italian team in the P2 for Constructor's Championship.