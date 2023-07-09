Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon address the ongoing threat of protestors disrupting the 2023 F1 British GP

Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon believe the previous experience of protestors disrupting the British GP is going to be helpful in avoiding disruptions over the weekend.

Both drivers felt that the sport needs to prevent activists and protestors from invading the track or putting themselves in harm's way.

Addressing the ongoing threat of a potential threat, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I mean, we've not yet spoken with the FIA in terms of what we would have to do. But naturally, we're really hoping that we've learned a lot from last year’s experience and that won't happen this weekend."

He added:

"I believe we have 100 more marshals this weekend, who are there to be supportive and make sure that this doesn't happen as well. And I think, at least from my perspective, and I think my team’s, we are very, very focused on sustainability."

Lewis Hamilton continued:

"We believe in what people are fighting for. And we are making those changes as a sport. But safety is key. We don't want to be put in harm's way and we don't want to put anyone else in harm's way. So if there is if there was to be one, we hope that it's not on track.”

Answering the same question, Albon said:

“I think Lewis summed it up very well. I think there is possibly quite a high chance of something happening this weekend. But we just have to wait and see and obviously more than anything, with the sport that we do, it is a bit of a concern just purely because... I think a pitch invasion is one thing but obviously with cars and moving parts and all this kind of thing, it gets a bit more dangerous to some extent."

He further said:

So yeah, I think on that side we're still yet to have a meeting with the FIA about what would happen in a circumstance like that but, yeah, we just have to be prepared for it."

The 2020 British GP witnessed a protest by the ‘Extinction Rebellion group, and in 2022, an environmental group invaded the circuit as the race was being red flagged. The 2023 British GP is facing a threat from the ‘Just Stop Oil’ group, which has disrupted sporting events all over the UK.

Lewis Hamilton claims there have been more than 100 extra marshals allotted for the event, and the past experience will prevent the race from getting disrupted again.

Albon felt that they had yet to meet the FIA and discuss the protocols if such a disruption were to happen on track. The British GP last year witnessed protestors running onto the field as the race was red flagged due to Zhou Guanyu’s crash.

Lewis Hamilton is looking forward to the shooting of the Apple movie at the British GP

Producing the film and consulting on the content, Lewis Hamilton will be assisting the Apple production and Top Gun movie directors to direct their first F1 movie.

The movie is being filmed throughout the British GP weekend, with Brad Pitt present at the venue. The Briton revealed he was present at Silverstone to watch Brad Pitt practice in the car that will be racing on the circuit.

Speaking about the film and its production ahead of the British GP, Lewis Hamilton said:

“There's not much more I can say apart from what I've already told before. It was really exciting to see… I just saw Jerry walking in. I haven't been to see the garage yet. But I know, on the other side, I was here a week or two before Austria, watching Brad practice. And it's massively exciting to see it all coming together."

He added:

"And to know that we're finally starting to film this weekend, it's like there's nerves naturally, because it's something we've been working on for so long. And we want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about. So that's our goal. I hope we can do you proud.”

The Apple TV movie has been created in collaboration with F1 and is being directed by Joseph Kosinki, of Top Gun and Maverick fame.

Lewis Hamilton's own production house, Dawn Apollo Films, is also involved with the movie, which will star Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. The British champion has been actively involved in assisting with the content and co-production.

