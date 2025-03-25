"Lewis Hamilton is closer to booking a therapy session than to win his 8th championship": Fans react to Vettel hoping for the driver's triumph

Lewis Hamilton has a new supporter on the block, and he is none other than his former F1 colleague, Sebastian Vettel. In a recent interview with BBC Sportsworld, Vettel, a former Ferrari driver, said that he has his fingers crossed for Hamilton for the latter's eighth world championship. Reacting to the statement, fans shared their reactions on social media.

Hamilton joined Ferrari this season after three underwhelming years with Mercedes following the 2022 regulations. Even though the Silver Arrows looked better in recent times, the chances of him winning the title with Toto Wolff's team seemed slim.

As a result, he jumped ship after 12 years in search of his eighth world championship to a team that almost seized the World Constructors' Championship last year from McLaren, and looked very strong as the team to beat.

However, it is too early to comment on whether Hamilton made the right choice by switching sides in the quest for his next championship. But for Vettel, he has his fingers crossed for the British driver. As Vettel's statement surfaced on the internet, here's how fans reacted on the micro-blogging site X:

Reacting to Vettel's statement, a fan wrote, "Lewis Hamilton is closer to booking a therapy session than to win his 8th championship.

"Has Seb shown him the secret place where he can go and cry?" a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Next joke please."

However, not everyone had negative takes, as some shared positive reactions as well.

"That’s so reassuring for team ferrari and Lewis. Hope 44 makes it to his 8th world title," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Winning a title with Ferrari would be legendary!"

"Me too Seb, me too," a fan wrote.

Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season with numerous accolades to his name. He claimed six of his seven F1 titles with the Silver Arrows, took 84 race wins, and helped the Brackley-based team win eight Constructors' championships from 2014 to 2021.

What did Sebastian Vettel say about Lewis Hamilton?

In a recent interview with BBC Sportsworld, Sebastian Vettel addressed Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari and stated that he would like to see the British driver claim the record-breaking eighth world title.

Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF1000 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Here's what he said about his former F1 colleague (via Crash):

"My fingers crossed," Vettel said. "Obviously, I’ve raced him a long time. We get along really well and he’s by far the most outspoken driver on the grid at the minute. His on-track skills don’t need to be repeated."

“I think the numbers and statistics speak for themselves. But it’s great to see that he’s still on the grid and he still has that influence and uses it in a positive manner. So naturally, my fingers are crossed for him to win the championship," he added.

Sebastian Vettel retired from full-time F1 racing at the end of the 2022 season. He last raced at the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP with Aston Martin, and at the time of his retirement, he had 300 race entries, four titles, 53 wins, 57 pole positions and 122 podiums.

