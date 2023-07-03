Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes contract saga continues as Toto Wolff provides latest update

Toto Wolff has said that there are still many details being sorted in Lewis Hamilton’s contract. The Austrian claims that the holdup is not about monetary gains and financial benefits but other minor details that need to be sorted out.

Speaking to the on-site media in Austria, Wolff said:

“I’m still very confident. They want to do it super, to every detail and sometimes you can have a situation where everything is carved out. This is not a money discussion at all. It is about the future, what is it that we want to do right and optimise? We’re not talking anything anymore about duration, money, all of that, it’s other topics. For a while. The Brits say a couple means two, and the Americans say a couple means a few, so it is somewhere there.”

“No, not at all,” said Wolff. “You should hear us talking on the phone and meeting each other. That was nothing.



"No, not at all," said Wolff. "You should hear us talking on the phone and meeting each other. That was nothing.

"We have had a bad… Toto Wolff insists his public rebuke of Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian Grand Prix will have no impact on the British driver's Mercedes future."

According to reports, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes could announce their new contract by the British GP in Silverstone. The seven-time world champion is rumored to be signing a contract worth £200 million, which might include a ten-year ambassadorship with the Mercedes brand.

Some speculation also suggests that one of the clauses in the contract could be the need for a winning car to fight for his eighth title.

"The way the car felt doesn’t surprise me" - Lewis Hamilton on the car’s performance in Austria

Lewis Hamilton believes the W13 was performing well in Austrian but their performance deficit was track specific. But the Briton still felt there were some areas in their car that slowed them down despite the upgrades introduced in Monaco and Spain.

The Briton finished the race in eighth place after being slapped with a ten-second penalty for track limit violations. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Lewis Hamilton said:

“There was nothing wrong with the car. The car was fine. McLaren did a great job today, they were super quick. Wasn’t expecting them to be as fast as they were but we weren’t expecting to be as slow as we were either. But this track just highlighted some other areas for us to work on, and not the greatest of days. The way the car felt doesn’t surprise me, no.”

UPDATE: Lewis has been given a 10 second post-race time penalty for exceeding track limits during the #AustrianGP Our cars' original finishing positions are inverted, with George now P7 and Lewis P8 in the final classification.

The Mercedes cars finished behind their customer teams McLaren and Aston Martin who outpaced them on equal ground. While the Briton crossed the line fifth and got demoted to eighth, his teammate George Russell finished the race in seventh place.

The Mercedes champion’s winless streak continues, with his last race victory being in Brazil in 2021.

