Lewis Hamilton's bucket list: F1 superstar's travel itinerary has Mt. Everest among places on it

In a recent appearance for the Marriott Bonvoy chain of hotels, Lewis Hamilton revealed all the places in the world that he wants to visit and explore. The seven-time F1 world champion has already been to many locations around the world during his career, but he would like to explore them even more. Amongst all these locations, Mount Everest was one of them.

The soaring mountain, located on the China-Nepal border, is Earth's highest point above sea level. Its elevation was recorded at 8,850 meters by both China and Nepal. Though Lewis Hamilton is one of the fittest athletes in the world, it would be one of the most difficult challenges if he tries to climb the tallest mountain in the world.

Apart from the world's tallest mountain, the Briton also mentioned other locations on his bucket list that he wants to explore. These include Argentina, Chile, India, Japan, Madagascar, Greenland, and even Antarctica. Of course, Hamilton has been to most of these places, but he would like to explore them even more. In the end, he simply stated that there are many other locations that he didn't mention but would like to visit.

Marriott Bonvoy is an official team partner of Mercedes; hence, they chose Lewis Hamilton for their promotion. These kinds of videos are quite fascinating for Hamilton's massive fanbase as they get to know the driver better.

Lewis Hamilton opens up about F1's ban on drivers and teams for making political statements

Lewis Hamilton has been one of the few drivers who has frequently used his massive platform to speak about several negative world events and issues. The FIA, however, recently passed a new amendment to its rules to curb any political statements made by drivers or teams. This not only applies to F1, but to other sports that are governed by the FIA.

Speaking to The New York Times, Hamilton expressed his sadness at the development and how it obstructs free speech. He also explains how making these political statements is extremely important to normalize certain world issues and raise awareness towards them. He said:

"There are still so many barriers still in place. Hopefully, it's not going to be like this for much longer, but it's just sad to see we are still finding those things today."

"If I don't have these conversations with people, if I don't bring up these difficult conversations, they won't necessarily get discussed or tackled, or energy from organizations won't necessarily be put into creating more inclusivity. Spending the time having those conversations and what it means and how positive it could be for everybody, it takes time. It's a constant job to have them."

Apart from Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel was another driver who used his voice against several world issues like environmental change and gender inequality. The veteran German driver recently retired from the sport after the 2022 F1 season.

