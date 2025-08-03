"Lewis Hamilton is so washed man": Fans react to the Ferrari driver's disastrous F1 Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton started 12th for the Hungarian GP and finished in the same position at the end of 70 laps. This led fans to jibe at the Briton's performance around one of his most successful tracks and claimed he was washed up.

The 40-year-old arrived at Ferrari, deposing Carlos Sainz at the Maranello-based squad. He joined the Scuderia with the hopes of winning his eighth title while donning the red outfit, but the start to his new chapter in F1 has not gone the way he would have hoped for.

Hamilton is trailing Charles Leclerc in the intra-team battle with a vast deficit, as the 27-year-old has been a major point scorer for the Prancing Horses. A similar trend continued at the Hungarian GP, where the Monegasque started on pole position, whereas the Briton was down in P12.

Leclerc was able to mount a stern battle against McLaren for the lead of the race before his car suffered chassis damage, handicapping him for the rest of the race. Despite this, he finished fourth and brought home 12 points, while Hamilton stayed put in P12.

Observing how the seven-time champion was unable to make any mends to the top half of the grid, fans reacted:

"Lewis is so washed man."

Buddo. @_rahims LINK Lewis is so washed man

"He is getting old should retire soon," one fan wrote.

"Time to retire mate," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, fans also focused on Ferrari not giving its drivers the machinery they require, as they wrote:

"Ferrari tarnish yet another world champions reputation," one netizen wrote.

"What have you guys done ??🤦🏽‍♂️🤯," another netizen wrote.

"You are a useless team, Charles and lewis deserve better," a third netizen shared.

Ferrari conceded a four-point loss to Mercedes after the Hungarian GP.

Ferrari admit they have to forget the Hungarian GP for Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after the qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

In the final few laps of the race, George Russell moved past Charles Leclerc to take away the last spot on the podium. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton's battle remained fixated at the other end of the grid, with him having to fight tooth and nail with Isack Hadjar and Kimi Antonelli, on his way to finish 12th.

Admitting that Hamilton was stuck in a DRS train despite Ferrari's ambitious one-stop strategy, team principal Fred Vasseur shared his thoughts in a post-race interview with Ariana Bravo.

"We knew that the start would could be difficult, and it was. We lost positions, and then you are in a train of DRS, it was impossible to overtake... We did the bet to go for one stop to come back into the points, but we finished in the gearbox of Antonelli and Hadjar. We have to forget this one," said Vasseur.

On the other hand, despite not scoring any points at the Hungarian GP, Lewis Hamilton has a massive 45-point lead in the drivers' standings over Kimi Antonelli for the sixth spot on the table heading into the summer break.

